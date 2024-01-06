RHOBH newbie Annemarie Wiley calls out Denise Richards ‘sloppy’ return to show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Annemarie Wiley has been making waves since she first appeared on Season 13.

Annemarie came in as a friend of Kyle Richards and has had her back since day one.

It didn’t take long for Annemarie to get a feel for the group, especially with the drama.

Annemarie has butted heads with Sutton Stracke, and based on the mid-season trailer, she isn’t the only RHOBH lady at odds with the newbie.

However, it’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards that Annemarie has taken aim at recently.

Let’s just say she wasn’t happy with Denise’s guest appearances on the show.

RHOBH newbie Annemarie Wiley calls out Denise Richards over ‘sloppy’ return to show

Annemarie stopped by Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast this week to chat about all things RHOBH. It didn’t take long for the subject of Denise and her much-talked-about returns to come up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans referred to Denise as a hot mess after Kyle’s weed-filled dinner party, even accusing her of being wasted.

“Denise had a few other things kind of going on at the dinner perhaps. I don’t know,” Annemarie expressed. “It was a little bit awkward to be around, honestly, and it was a little bit uncomfortable to see it after the fact.”

When asked if she thought that perhaps Denise was going after Erika Jayne in an attempt to get her diamond back, Annemarie admitted she didn’t think about it but also called Denise out if that was the case.

“I mean, if that’s what she’s after, then I feel like that’s a very sloppy way of doing it,” she spilled. “She made a really big impact, but it just wasn’t the classiest of ways to do it. So I feel like if that’s what she was after, I don’t know.”

Annemarie Wiley weighs in on Denise Richards and Erika Jayne’s drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise had an axe to grind with Erika from the moment she showed up at Kyle’s dinner party. Thanks to pot stirrer Dorit Kemsley, Denise’s agenda fueled over into Taco Tuesday at Crystal Kung Minkoff’s house.

Although Annemarie missed the gathering because she was on vacation, she did admit that Denise came in wanting something from Erika.

“It was very clear that when Denise came in, she had an agenda,” Annemarie dished. “She was there for one reason and one reason only, and that was to get something out of Erika. What she wanted out of Erika, I feel like, is still not actually even clear.”

Annemarie gave Erika props for shutting down the conversation, but she didn’t like how they talked about Denise’s daughter, Sam Sheen. Even though the RHOBH star knows that was part of the original story, it still didn’t sit well with her.

In the end, Erika walked away from Denise to stop the discussion that was going nowhere. Annemarie Wiley didn’t give any hints about whether or not that’s the last The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will see of Denise Richards on Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.