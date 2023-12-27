Kyle Richards defends weight loss, shuts down ‘revenge body’ accusations

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has opened up about her dramatic weight loss that isn’t about what fans think.

It’s been a challenging year for Kyle as she deals with the fallout of her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle has made fitness and getting healthy a priority for her as she embarks on a new chapter in her life.

The reality TV star has come under fire for her weight loss, being accused of using Ozempic as well as calling her new look a revenge body.

Kyle’s ending the year by setting the record straight while she gets real about her body transformation.

Instead of focusing on the negative, the RHOBH star remains focused on the positive and is proud of how far she has come in her fitness journey.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards defends weight loss

Kyle got real with Us Weekly about her inspiration for her body transformation this week.

It all began in 2022 after she had a breast reduction, which resulted in her not being able to work out. At the time, she was also heartbroken after her best friend’s suicide.

The family was in Europe, and Kyle wasn’t taking care of herself because she was eating her feelings.

“I wasn’t taking care of myself. And [it was] making me feel more depressed. So after we left, I said, “That’s it. I’m not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I’m going to work out every single day,” she expressed to the outlet.

Kyle also gave up alcohol, which helped her see results on her workout journey pretty quickly. In fact, she admits she doesn’t miss drinking and doesn’t see her ever going back to having alcohol.

One message Kyle is sending out to people is that it’s never too late to get in the best shape of your life.

“I think back to when I was in my 20s and 30s, and I look better than I did then, and that’s after having four kids. It’s definitely never too late,” Kyle shared.

Kyle Richards shuts down ‘revenge body’ claims amid Mauricio Umansky split

Amid her marriage woes with Mauricio, Kyle’s new physique has often been referred to as revenge body.

However, that’s not how Kyle looks at her transformation at all. She has even put a spin on those claims.

“It’s certainly not meant to be a revenge body. It’s meant to be an I-feel-good body,” Kyle stated.

The benefits of losing weight are not just about the physical for Kyle, which is why she isn’t into the revenge body accusations.

“When I was younger, I used to work out to lose weight. Now it’s for me — first and foremost, my mental health. The fact that it makes me look good is just a bonus,” the RHOBH starlet dished to Us Weekly.

Kyle Richards has opened up about her weight loss and new physique. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it crystal clear all of the changes she had made on her fitness journey are for her and her alone.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.