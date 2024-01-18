The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion is filming soon, and Erika Jayne had a message for Andy Cohen about it.

Erika has shown RHOBH fans a different side of her this season, so she won’t have much to answer for at the reunion.

However, plenty of her cast members, especially Kyle Richards, will have hot topics to speak about.

Season 13 has focused heavily on Kyle’s estranged marriage from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

When Erika stopped by Watch What Happens Live, she and Andy spilled some tea about the upcoming reunion show.

Erika won’t be in the hot seat for once because of her new attitude, but she wants her pal Kyle to be in the line of Andy’s fire.

Erika Jayne wants Andy Cohen to ‘eviscerate’ Kyle Richards at RHOBH Season 13 reunion

On the WWHL After Show, The Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin discussed Lisa Hochstein talking about her divorce on the show. Nicole admitted if the women are going to talk about their real lives, the divorce is what’s going on with Lisa right now.

The topic prompted Erika to ask Andy what that meant for the Beverly Hills ladies, specifically Kyle and Mauricio. While Andy defended Kyle, saying she was open during her stint on Watch What Happens Live, Erika was more concerned about the reunion.

It turns out the reunion show films next Friday, and Erika wants Kyle to get treated the same way she was over the past couple of years by Andy.

“As somebody who got eviscerated. I would like to see everybody get the same treatment,” Erika told Andy.

The host laughed but said, “All right,” because the look on Erika’s face let him know she meant business when it came to people in the hot seat at the reunion show.

That’s not all Erika had to say about the upcoming reunion or her pal Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne talks Season 13 reunion

Last week, Erika spoke with Entertainment Tonight and discussed more about the reunion, including who had the most to answer for after the season.

“Not me, and that I am really happy about,” she spilled before adding, “I think that you know, I’m sure Andy’s going to press Kyle. I think Kyle is going to have a hard time this year.”

Despite her thoughts on Kyle and the reunion, Erika still has her friend’s back no matter what.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle sounded off on Mauricio’s behavior with women, and Erika and the other RHOBH ladies had her back.

Erika Jayne is ready for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion show because she won’t be in the hot seat.

