RHOBH reunion spoilers: Here’s who’s in the hot seat

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion show films today, and some new details have emerged.

Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newbie Annemarie Wiley are set to rehash the season.

It’s been a roller coaster ride of a season, with the drama ramping up as the end nears.

There will be many hot topics to discuss at the reunion show and many burning questions from Andy Cohen.

Andy kicked off reunion day with a little behind-the-scenes teaser of him getting ready for the long day.

That’s not all either, as the reunion seating chart has been released – with a clear cast divide.

Here’s who is in the hot seat at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion

Kyle has a top seat next to Andy, which should surprise no one, considering the season has focused heavily on her split from Mauricio Umansky and her friendship with Morgan Wade. Next to Kyle is Erika, and then Dorit and Annemarie round out that couch.

Sutton has the top seat on the other side of Andy, putting her directly across from Kyle so they can face off easily. Garcelle is next to Sutton, and then Crystal at the end.

Again, there is no surprise regarding who’s sitting with whom at the reunion. Sutton and Kyle have had many issues this season and have their supporters.

Plus, let’s be honest: Crystal wasn’t sitting with Annemarie, and Garcelle certainly wasn’t going to sit next to Dorit.

Having Sutton and Kyle next to Andy means they will be in the hot seat. It’s a given that those who are seated next to Andy tend to have the most to answer for at a reunion.

When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion air?

Since the reunion is filming today, the next question is when it will hit Bravo airwaves. If the network follows a 20-episode count for Season 13, like in previous seasons, the finale will air on Wednesday, March 13.

The multiple-part reunion would then kick off on Wednesday, March 20. RHOBH has previously had three-part reunion shows. It has become the norm for The Real Housewives, so the same is expected for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

After all, one part alone could be devoted to Kyle and all of her personal drama that has played out. It’s a safe bet that Kyle Richards drops a bombshell at the reunion about her marriage, giving even more for the group to discuss.

Were you surprised at the RHOBH seating chart?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.