The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are going off on Dorit Kemsely for calling Crystal Kung Minkoff a child bride.

Season 13 of RHOBH has brought a lot of heat on Dorit for making comments viewers have found ignorant, proving she lives in an entitled bubble.

First, it was Dorit telling Garcelle Beauvais she felt the latter was attacking her and being clueless about why her statement upset Garcelle.

Now, Dorit has stepped into it again with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, but this time, it’s what she said about Crystal.

The most recent episode had Dorit coming for Crystal after Annemarie Wiley claimed Crystal called the ladies uneducated and shallow.

In her confessional, Dorit went off about Crystal, referring to her as a child bride, which had RHOBH fans in an uproar.

RHOBH fans sound off on Dorit Kemsley over Crystal Kung Minkoff ‘child bride’ remark

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been on fire since last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with so many thoughts on Dorit.

“This child bride comment sounds … like another bubble moment.. Dorit keeps proving she’s definitely.. ignorant. #RHOBH,” read a tweet.

This child bride comment sounds … like another bubble moment..

Dorit keeps proving she’s definitely.. ignorant. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/CsXQBVqlbg — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) January 25, 2024

Another commented that in her confessional, Dorit doesn’t sound very educated.

#RHOBH



Well, in this clip I will say that Dorit certainly does not sound very educated. pic.twitter.com/TSpszPH5S1 — 👄👠👗 Lizzi's Unfiltered TV Juice 👗👠👄 (@LizTVLiz1) January 25, 2024

“Not Dorit using ‘CHILD BRIDE’ label on Crystal when both Kyle & Erika married much younger? Even Garcelle was married at the same age. Wonder why she singled out Crystal… 🤔 #RHOBH,” said one tweet.

Not Dorit using “CHILD BRIDE” label on Crystal when both Kyle & Erika married much younger? Even Garcelle was married at the same age. Wonder why she singled out Crystal… 🤔 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/2hwAwWRQLU — Garcelle’s Yellow Birkin 💎 (@garcelle_s) January 25, 2024

A different user called out people for taking aim at Garcelle for going after Dorit recently when Dorit kept saying ugly stereotypes about her castmates.

Exactly. The Dorit defenders had me heated a few weeks ago. #RHOBH https://t.co/k6zOQjo8Hr — Rudy Huckleberry (@Honey223344) January 25, 2024

“Oh no Dorit. You obviously didn’t learn your lesson after the conversation about race with Garcelle. You are going to be annihilated at the reunion when Crystal and Garcelle come for you for your ignorance and racist comments. It’s been a long time coming but deserved #RHOBH,” wrote one user.

Oh no Dorit. You obviously didn’t learn your lesson after the conversation about race with Garcelle. You are going to be annihilated at the reunion when Crystal and Garcelle come for you for your ignorance and racist comments. It’s been a long time coming but deserved #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/1QNM1IPeWN — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) January 25, 2024

There was a tweet that suggested Dorit wasn’t being racist toward Crystal, but she was being offensive.

I don’t think Dorit called Crystal a child bride in a racist way.. however, to refer to an Asian as a child bride.. is offensive..



#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/jotMm9V0we — Sarah D. M.F.A. | Screenwriter & Storyteller (@_ahumblequeen) January 25, 2024

One tweet had video clips Crystal shared to her Instagram Stories of Joel Kim on Watch What Happens Live reacting to Dorit’s child bride comments.

Oh Crystal is going to get Dorit at the reunion. #RHOBH She shared these to her IG story. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1paKdjBcsE — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 24, 2024

More The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans call out Dorit Kemsley

“Dorit is just stepping in it left, right and center this season…#RHOBH @BravoTV @Andy,” read a tweet.

Another dissed Dorit and her wardrobe this season, declaring she’s not that interesting.

Dorit calling Crystal “boring” in this confessional is kinda crazy…



If Crystal hides behind intellect, Dorit certainly hides behind clothes…and let’s be real, her clothes haven’t been that interesting recently.#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/FGTrgFq5eD — BJ 🌈💋👑 (@Call_Her_BJ) January 25, 2024

Not everyone was hating on Dorit, though. In fact, some Twitter users were defending her actions and loving the new Dorit.

“Looool Idc I’m loving that the spirit of snarky S7 Dorit is back after a few years of her being nearly entirely mute, more please #RHOBH,” said a tweet.

Looool Idc I’m loving that the spirit of snarky S7 Dorit is back after a few years of her being nearly entirely mute, more please #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/7yPp5JHx2E — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) January 25, 2024

A different tweet declared people were taking Dorit’s comment way too seriously.

People are taking Dorit’s child bride comment way too seriously. 🤦🏻‍♂️



It was a joke, just like when Crystal said Dorit hasn’t seen a real body part in 10 years. People called Priscilla Presley a child bride too, but it had nothing to do with race. #RHOBH https://t.co/sVKiHexcqF — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) January 25, 2024

It’s been a roller coaster ride of a season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s not over yet. The reunion show is being filmed this week.

Erika Jayne wants Andy Cohen to put Kyle Richards in the hot seat. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle isn’t afraid of the reunion.

However, now it seems Kyle’s pal Dorit Kemsely will also be in the hot seat for some of her comments this season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.