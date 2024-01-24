The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion looms, but Kyle Richards isn’t worried about it at all.

Kyle’s personal life has been front and center on the hit Bravo show this season.

It’s no secret that Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are separated, with fans wondering what’s really going on with the estranged couple.

Aside from her marital woes, Kyle’s newfound friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has been one hot topic.

The reunion for RHOBH Season 13 will film this Friday, and Kyle’s ready for the hot seat.

After all, Real Housewives fans know Andy Cohen isn’t afraid to dig for dirt or ask hard-hitting questions at a reunion.

Kyle Richards prepared to ‘answer whatever I am asked’ at RHOBH Season 13 reunion

TMZ caught up with Kyle the other day to ask her thoughts on the upcoming reunion show. The photog wanted to know if Kyle was planning on discussing her separation from Mauricio or her friendship with Morgan Wade.

“I am prepared to answer whatever I am asked,” Kyle replied as she kept walking.

Despite Kyle just doing her thing, that didn’t stop the photog from spouting questions at her. Kyle had the best look on her face when asked if she had made requests for “them” to take it easy on her or a list of questions that were off-limits at the reunion.

“Have you seen our show? No, they don’t do that,” she spat back.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards maintains she’s been open all season

Again, Kyle reiterated that she was ready to answer any questions that would likely be thrown her way. She was also asked if she was worried the other women or Andy would come for her for not being open this season.

“I have been very open this season. I have answered everything. I have been open since the beginning, and I will continue to be,” Kyle said.

One thing not brought up during the interview was how Kyle feels about Erika Jayne pushing for Andy to put Kyle in the hot seat at the reunion. As Monsters and Critics previously, Erika wants Andy to “eviscerate” her friend like Erika was the past couple of years.

However, Andy has spilled that he does plan to ask the burning questions fans want answered from Kyle, but he doesn’t plan to eviscerate her.

Undoubtedly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will be another good one. Kyle Richards definitely has a lot to answer when the cast gets together to rehash things.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.