Annemarie Wiley says she’s been ‘dragged through the mud’ amid Sutton Stracke RHOBH drama

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can’t seem to catch a break in the casting department.

There were high hopes for Annemarie Wiley when she was revealed to be joining the cast last year following the departures of one-and-done Diana Jenkins and longtime pot-stirrer Lisa Rinna.

Over the last few weeks, viewers have watched Wiley speak with no filter about co-star Sutton Stracke’s esophagus.

It’s been a lot, and Wiley is now reacting to the fierce criticism from viewers, fellow Real Housewives, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

The ASA got embroiled in the drama on Friday with an Instagram statement calling out Wiley for seemingly misrepresenting her qualifications on-screen.

“The Real Housewives know a fake. Anesthesiologists are medical doctors,” the organization wrote alongside an informational photo comparing anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists criticized Annemarie

The company doubled down, saying that “title misappropriation has no place in health care.”

Wiley ruffled many feathers when she joined the Bravo reality series, but she courted controversy when Stracke opened up about an esophagus affliction.

Annemarie, who joined midway through the current season, has consistently questioned everything about her co-star’s alleged medical condition.

For the record, The Real Housewives of Miami’s Dr. Nicole Martin and The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Dr. Tiffany Moon — both anesthesiologists — have criticized Wiley’s commentary on the condition.

Crystal Kung Minkoff defended Sutton Stracke

As viewers grew tired of the drama surrounding Wiley’s disbelief about Sutton’s condition, Crystal Kung Minkoff clocked in to let the newest diamond holder know she was going too far.

During an argument on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Minkoff called out Wiley for saying Stracke “lied” about the disorder, but Wiley affirmed that the condition “does not make sense medically.”

Annemarie even went as far as claiming on camera that Crystal said Sutton had an eating disorder.

Wiley also caught heat for claiming Crystal didn’t attend medical school because her husband, Rob Minkoff, wouldn’t have waited for her.

Wiley took to Instagram over the weekend to say that she’s “extremely proud” of her profession.

She revealed that the accusation of title misappropriation is false and alleged that it’s only coming up because a “cast mate needed a storyline.”

Annemarie feels like she’s “dragged through the mud” amid Esophagus drama

Wiley claimed that she never said she was an anesthesiologist before calling out the ASA.

“This type of unhealthy discourse only causes friction and professional division,” she fired back.

Annemarie apologized to Sutton in the Instagram Story, saying the plot was “not funny.”

She also reiterated her belief that it has been “unauthentically dragged on far too long.”

“I have been dragged through the mud in the process,” Wiley claimed.

It’s unclear whether Sutton accepts her apology, but there’s a good chance the relationship between her and Annemarie won’t improve on the show soon.

There are still many episodes to air this season, and we’re sure Esophagusgate will be one of the most talked about moments at the reunion. Hey, they need to talk about something!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has been polarizing for many reasons, but the cast is the biggest problem.

There’s a lack of engaging storylines, and the cast dynamic isn’t as strong as in previous years.

One thing’s for sure: The second half of the season can only improve because these recent episodes have been rough.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.