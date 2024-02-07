Kyle Richards describes RHOBH reunion as ‘torture’ and reveals who was in the hot seat

Kyle Richards had some choice words to describe the recently filmed Season 13 reunion, one of them being “torture.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star teased what viewers can expect once the season is over, and the women are back together to discuss the show.

It’s admittedly been a hard season for Kyle, who filmed the show after her best friend committed suicide, and she was still grappling with the loss.

The implosion of her 25-year marriage to Mauricio Umansky has also been a major topic of conversation this season, as some cast members and even viewers called her out for not being open about her marital issues.

That’s not the only thing that was called into question, as Kyle made a lifestyle change–opting to go sober and get ripped with her sober friend Morgan Wade.

Her newfound friendship with the tatted-up country singer had rumors swirling that the two were more than friends, despite denials from the 55-year-old.

All in all, the Bravo star had a lot going on in her life, and it all played out in front of the cameras. Kyle managed to tough things out during the difficult season, but did she get through the reunion?

Kyle Richards describes the RHOBH Season 13 reunion as ‘torture’

The RHOBH star wasn’t short on words during a recent Amazon Live, where she responded to questions about the reunion.

Someone asked the OG to describe the reunion in five words, and the first one that came to mind was “torture.”

She also added, “Anxiety-provoking–that’s two words, sorry… stressful, scary, emotional.”

Meanwhile, it appears Erika Jayne got her wish to have Kyle eviscerated at the reunion because the mom of four admitted she was “definitely in the hot seat a lot.”

As for who else got grilled by Andy Cohen, she named Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke–for obvious reasons if you’ve been watching the season.

Here’s how Kyle felt after leaving the reunion

Although it wasn’t a comfortable situation for the 13-season Housewife, she admitted to getting some resolve at this reunion.

That’s a vast contrast from Season 12 when the OG “went home and cried” following an emotional confrontation with her sister Kathy Hilton.

“Yes, I did, for sure,” said Kyle. “I felt better leaving than going, absolutely– which is always my goal.”

As for the reunion outfits, they haven’t been revealed yet, nor do we know the theme of the night.

However, Kyle said her favorite looks from the reunion were from Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.