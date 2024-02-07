RHOBH reunion spoilers: Crystal Kung Minkoff teases Dorit Kemsley drama, Sutton Stracke health scare, and more

Crystal Kung Minkoff dished some dirt about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, and fans are going to love it.

The reunion was filmed over a week ago, with RHOBH fans waiting for details about the season rehash session.

Kathy Hilton made a guest appearance, which surprised many since she wasn’t part of Season 13; well, at least she hasn’t been so far.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Sutton Stracke was taken away in an ambulance.

Crystal spilled some tea on both hot topics and said that she and Dorit have words over the infamous child bride remark.

Although Crystal did a clap back at the comment on social media, the subject was, of course, brought up by Andy Cohen at the reunion show.

This week, Crystal sat down to speak with Entertainment Tonight about Season 13, including opening up as much as possible about the reunion show. Crystal admitted going into the reunion with a different attitude than the past two years.

“I know what to expect, and instead of being on the defense, I had a lot to say. I wanted to make sure I got it in there. and so I walked out of there feeling very good,” Crystal explained.

That’s exactly what she did with Dorit, whom Crystal mostly had an issue with because Dorit came for her husband, Rob Minkoff.

“I’m usually very quiet, but don’t come after Rob,” she told ET. “Rob Minkoff’s the GOAT.”

Crystal and Dorit have words at the reunion over her comment. It seems Crystal wasn’t the only one coming for Dorit. The latter was in the hot seat quite a bit, which is expected considering some of the things she said about Crystal and Garcelle Beauvais.

Crystal Kung Minkoff hints at Sutton Stracke’s health scare at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion

When it comes to those rumors about Sutton leaving the reunion show in an ambulance, Crystal played coy.

“Sutton’s great, you’ll watch,” Crystal told the outlet, leaving RHOBH fans wanting more details.

Something Crystal did shed light on was Kathy stopping by the reunion to chat with Kyle Richards. Crystal hints at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans getting some resolution with the sisters.

Yes, Annemarie Wiley and Crystal also hash things out at the reunion. It should surprise no one that these two have some heated exchanges. However, Crystal thinks people will be shocked at where they end up after it’s all said and done.

Only a handful of episodes remain in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 before what will no doubt be an explosive and exciting reunion show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.