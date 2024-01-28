RHOBH reunion surprise brings Kathy Hilton to the stage

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 hasn’t been as intense as seasons past, but it’s brought plenty of drama.

Kyle Richards and her marriage to Mauricio Umansky have been front and center as the couple deals with issues.

Everyone in the group has opinions about what’s happening, and rumors of a relationship with Morgan Wade have plagued the OG of Beverly Hills for nearly a year.

There have also been complications in her relationship with her sister, Kathy Hilton. After Season 12 ended with a reunion that worsened, Kyle hasn’t reconciled with her oldest sister and revealed she may not even want to.

Andy Cohen and the RHOBH ladies sat down to hash out Season 13, and there was plenty to discuss. The seating chart revealed who was in the hot seat, but one surprise guest wasn’t shown.

Could this be a foreshadow of what’s to come?

RHOBH reunion draws out Kathy Hilton

After Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended, the relationship between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton suffered a fracture.

Lisa Rinna pitted the two against each other – leading to them not speaking.

However, it seems time heals wounds because Bravo announced that Kathy Hilton will appear at the Season 13 reunion. After walking away from her “friend of” role on RHOBH, Kathy is back to sit with the ladies.

The biggest question remains why.

Kathy’s appearance is being touted as “special,” but no further information was given.

Could she be ready to discuss what happened in Aspen? Or perhaps she is there to support Kyle as she has to face Andy Cohen and the tough questions he asks?

RHOBH drama hashed out at the reunion

Much of the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season has focused on Sutton Stracke and Annemarie Wiley’s obsession with her esophagus.

The newbie has stirred up plenty of trouble, including with Crystal Kung Minkoff. In the most recent episode, she said Crystal told her the women were uneducated and shallow. This caused the dinner to go sideways and seemingly furthered the rift between her and some of the RHOBH women.

Expect Kyle’s marriage to be a hot topic. Erika Jayne will be far more relaxed this time around because she’s had a good season, and the Tom Girardi talk has significantly died down.

With each lady having something of their own this season, it will be interesting to see why Bravo wanted Kathy Hilton on the stage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.