The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kathy Hilton has broken her silence on Kyle Richards’ split from Mauricio Umansky months after the news broke.

Mauricio and Kyle’s marriage woes are currently playing out on RHOBH Season 13.

Although they are still living together, they are living separate lives.

After suffering her own strained relationship with Kyle following The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Kathy has been quiet regarding her sister’s marriage.

That all changed today when Kathy addressed the situation.

Kathy wasn’t the only one to weigh in on the subject, as her daughter Paris Hilton spoke out, too.

RHOBH alum Kathy Hilton breaks silence on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split

Paris and Kathy stopped by the Today Show to promote Season 2 of Paris In Love, dropping on Peacock this Thursday, November 30. They opened up about the new season to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

However, the topic of Kathy not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also came up. Then it switched to Kyle and Mauricio and what their split has been like for Kathy.

“When I first saw it, I was just like, it just broke my heart,” Kathy said, struggling to find the words.

Kathy went on to open up more about Kyle rather than the situation with her marriage.

“But, I just think that, unfortunately, I just want. Kyle, believe it or not, she is the youngest, but she’s the strongest. She is the bossiest. Is that true?” she asked Paris, who quickly agreed. “She’s very strong. She’s resilient, and, um, I love my nieces. I just want her to be happy.”

Does Kathy Hilton think Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky will get back together?

There has been so much more buzz around Mauricio and Kyle since they spent Thanksgiving with their daughters.

Kathy was asked if she thought her sister and brother-in-law would find their way back to each other.

“Honestly, you’re asking me?” Kathy replied. “There’s no way Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it.”

It was easy to see that things became uncomfortable, so it was a good thing Paris chimed in, declaring Kyle was looking “hotter than ever.” This led to Kathy joking about when Kyle starts dating again.

Kathy Hilton and @ParisHilton talk with Hoda and Jenna about meeting Paris’ son Phoenix for the first time, their relationships, what it’s been like to watch Kyle Richards deal with her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky and more. pic.twitter.com/2rxfvKBIwG — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 27, 2023

Despite the sometimes bad blood between them, Kathy Hilton wants the best for her sister, Kyle Richards, as she deals with her split from Mauricio Umansky. Kathy and Paris are both focused on Kyle and her girls right now.

Speaking of Paris, she added a new addition to her family last week. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, are now parents to a daughter, London, along with their son, Phoenix.

Paris fans can learn more about her growing family on Season 2 of Paris in Love, which Kathy will also be on.

