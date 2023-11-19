Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy calls out RHOBH star Sutton Stracke for strange encounter

Madison LeCroy isn’t afraid to spill a little tea — as long as it’s not something that will come up on the highly anticipated reunion.

The Southern Charm star spoke with Access Hollywood about Season 9 of the hit Bravo show and a little bit about what happened at BravoCon earlier this month.

Interestingly enough, the Bravolebrity she called out wasn’t one of the ones others talked about being rude. Many mentioned the new The Real Housewives of New York City women were a bit off-putting, but that’s not what Madison said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke was who Madison mentioned while talking about her experience at BravoCon.

Interestingly enough, that wasn’t the first time the two had met. Roughly three months earlier, Sutton was in Charleston and hung out with Miss Patricia Altschul and Madison, presumably having some lunch or tea party.

So, what happened between Madison and Sutton at BravoCon?

Madison LeCroy talks strange encounter with Sutton Stracke at BravoCon

The women were in the same room or area at BravoCon, and Madison LeCroy alleges Sutton Stracke pretended like she didn’t exist.

It was interesting because The Southern Charm star revealed they did know one another. Madison wasn’t having it when the Access Hollywood ladies defended The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

The ladies said maybe Sutton is used to being approached because she is a bit “awkward,” but Madison shot back, saying, “If she’s the one calling me for meetings, she can come up and say hello to me.”

Touche Madison, touche!

Madison LeCroy hints that the Southern Charm reunion will be good

While chatting about Southern Charm, Madison LeCroy indicated that things would be intense at the Southern Charm reunion.

The Charmers have had quite the season, with Olivia Flowers losing her brother while filming and the scandal between Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll being the primary storyline.

Madison is living her best life as she is in her “housewife era.” She married Brett Randle last year, and things couldn’t be better.

She also addressed the scene where her son Hudson came home after another kid bit him. It was one of the most challenging moments to film for Madison, and she revealed there was more to it that landed on the cutting room floor.

As the reunion filming happens, Southern Charm fans are anticipating more bombshells will be dropped, and we can’t wait to hear Madison’s commentary.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.