Paris Hilton is now a mom of two: ‘Thankful for my baby girl’

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, had much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving as they revealed surprising news about their growing family.

Paris is now a mom of two, and she used the special holiday to announce the arrival of their baby girl and the name they chose for her.

Paris and Carter are already parents to a son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, who was born via surrogate on January 16, 2023.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, kept Phoenix’s birth a secret from everyone, including, their family and friends–and yes, that includes her mom, Kathy Hilton.

However, Paris has made no secret that she has always longed to be a mother, but it took some time to find her prince.

In the meantime, the 42-year-old had her eggs frozen, and after marrying Carter, the couple didn’t waste any time starting their family.

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of her second child with Carter Reum

Paris surprised her 25.5 million Instagram followers with the news that she and Carter are parents again, this time to a baby girl.

The fashionista posted an adorable pink baby outfit complete with the name London knitted on the front.

The outfit also included tiny, heart-shaped sunglasses, and a knitted pink and brown bear.

“Thankful for my baby girl 👶🏼,” wrote the socialite in the caption of her post.

Since then, the congratulations have been pouring in for the Paris in Love star. The post has already racked up over 550,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Before announcing the news of her baby girl’s arrival, Paris posted a slew of photos from her Thanksgiving celebration.

The mom of 2 noted that she was thankful for “so many amazing blessings, the most incredible being becoming a mom🥰 .”

Paris Hilton and ‘big brother’ Phoenix celebrate London’s arrival

Over on TikTok, Paris also shared the exciting news of London’s birth.

In an adorable video with baby Phoenix, Paris bounced her son on her lap and said, “I love you angel, are you the big brother today?”

“Are you gonna watch after your sister?” she asked Phoenix as he smiled and cooed into the camera.

@parishilton Precious moments with my baby boy🥹👶🏼🩵 My heart is so full🥰 ♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Paris captioned the TikTok post, “Precious moments with my baby boy🥹👶🏼🩵 My heart is so full🥰.”

Congrats to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum on their new bundle of joy.

Season 1 of Paris in Love is currently streaming on Peacock. Season 2 premieres November 30.