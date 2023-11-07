RHOBH star Kyle Richards clarifies ‘divorce’ comment at BravoCon

Kyle Richards used the word “divorce” while talking about her split from Mauricio Umansky during an interview at BravoCon, but don’t read too much into her choice of words.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star corrected herself after the snafu and noted that she simply “misspoke.”

Kyle’s separation was a topic of conversation in Las Vegas, where all the Bravolebrities gathered over the weekend for the big celebration.

The mom of four didn’t hesitate to answer questions about the current state of her marriage, but she had people wondering if things had taken another turn between her and Mauricio.

Last we checked, the pair were separated but still living under the same roof.

However, things got dicey a few days ago when Mauricio was caught looking a little too friendly with DWTS pro, Emma Slater.

Kyle admitted that it hurt her feelings to see her husband galivanting with his dance partner during what appeared to be an intimate lunch date in Beverly Hills.

The duo took to social media after the photos went public, and disputed that they were anything more than friends.

Fast forward to BravoCon weekend, and Kyle was throwing out the D word.

Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky getting divorced?

Kyle had everyone in a tizzy when she used the word divorce while on the carpet at BravoCon, but it was just a misunderstanding.

During a Watch What Happens Live segment at the event, the RHOBH star made sure to clear up the confusion.

“I misspoke on the carpet today,” said Kyle to Andy Cohen.

“Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said, ‘separated’ and then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So that was my bad.”

Kyle also noted that despite she and The Agency founder are “still amicable.”

Not only that, but the 54-year-old made it clear to the audience that despite the problems in her 27-year marriage she still considers it “a success.”

“We’re still a love story, and I love him very much,” said Kyle.

Kyle Richards admits she was ‘angry’ while filming Season 13 of RHOBH

We’re only two episodes into Season 13, and we’ve witnessed some tense moments between Kyle and Mauricio.

Kyle’s BFF Teddi Mellencamp recently hinted that Mauricio had cheated on the RHOBH star and that’s why she seemed so angry towards her husband.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Kyle didn’t admit to any infidelity but said she was going “through a hard time while filming the show.

“I seem a little angry, upset, which I was,” she added.

Check out Kyle Richards’ WWHL appearance at BravoCon below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.