Andy Cohen promises RHOBH viewers will see ‘new side’ of Annemarie Wiley in upcoming episodes

Annemarie Wiley hasn’t been the breath of fresh air The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills desperately needs, but Andy Cohen would like viewers to give the newest cast member a chance.

In a new interview with ET, Cohen delved into the criticism surrounding Wiley, who has caught heat from fans for talking about co-star Sutton Stracke’s esophagus, among other things.

The reunion host and Real Housewives franchise executive producer admitted wanting Wiley to “succeed.”

The conversation turned to social media, with the Watch What Happens Live host calling it “something you can’t be prepared for.”

“It’s a nasty world,” he added, but he believes that viewers will see a “new side of Annemarie” when the cast jets off to Spain during the final cast trip of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

After the one-and-done Diana Jenkins, fans thought the show would have gone above and beyond to get the perfect newest diamond holder because, right now, the casting team hasn’t been luring in the best new additions.

Annemarie Wiley is at risk of being let go after one season

Annemarie Wiley had an interesting introduction midseason, leaving us wondering whether her presence had been minimized because, when you think about it, all she’s really done is bicker with Stracke about her esophagus.

For example, in last week’s episode, the questions surrounding Stracke’s alleged condition reached a fever pitch when co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff criticized the constant questions.

During the argument, Wiley doubled down, saying that Stracke’s description of her ailment didn’t make sense to her medically.

The argument ended with Wiley accusing Minkoff of claiming that Stracke had an eating disorder.

While Wiley subsequently apologized to Stracke, she believed that Minkoff owed her an apology. That set off plenty of alarm bells for viewers because Wiley was the person who started this beef in the first place.

The criticism leveled at Annemarie Wiley isn’t dying down

Annemarie Wiley hasn’t only been criticized by her co-stars throughout this tiresome storyline.

Off-screen, fellow Real Housewives Dr. Tiffany Moon and Dr. Nicole Martin have commented on the drama, which hasn’t been favorable to Wiley.

The most significant criticism came from the American Society of Anesthesiologists, who called the newest cast member a “fake” in a fiery statement.

Wiley responded to the increasing controversy by saying she’s been “dragged through the mud” and that her “cast mate needed a storyline.”

The sad reality with a show of RHOBH’s caliber is that viewers struggle to part with their first impressions.

Annemarie Wiley faces an uphill battle to win fans

If a cast member isn’t delivering at a level they expect, they’ll be called out, and although Wiley faces an uphill battle, her newfound feud with Minkoff might make the final episodes of the season worth watching.

Like many long-running shows, RHOBH is experiencing a moment with a lack of direction and storylines that drag on for no reason.

Is it possible that Wiley can win some fans as the season winds down? We’re sure we’ll get some details soon because the reunion is set to film later this week.

Erika Jayne previously said she wanted Andy Cohen to eviscerate Kyle Richards while in the hot seat for the marital strife surrounding her and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

One thing’s for sure: The show could stage a bit of a comeback in the back half of the season; at least, that’s what we hope will happen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.