The real reason Diana Jenkins is leaving RHOBH after just one season

After only one season, Diana Jenkins announced she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when filming begins for Season 13.

Diana’s first and only season as a Housewife was full of criticism from both her fans and castmates. Many felt she was not a good fit for the franchise and viewers speculated that she would not be asked to return.

Before Bravo could make a decision either way, Diana decided she would leave on her own accord, which she revealed on Monday with a sweet Instagram post featuring her fiance, Asher Monroe, and toddler daughter, Eliyanah.

But why did Diana exit the show after only one season? It’s a great reason for her and her family, as Diana revealed last month that she is pregnant with her fourth child, and her second with Asher.

Because of her health history and past fertility struggles, her new pregnancy is high-risk, and Diana emotionally said that she would spend most of her pregnancy on bed rest.

Diana revealed that this miracle pregnancy would keep her off of our TV screens and plans to take time to focus on her health and strictly follow her doctor’s orders.

RHOBH: Diana Jenkins leaves the show after one season for ‘doctor-advised bed rest’

After suffering a life-threatening miscarriage right before she began filming Season 12, Diana is now committed to doing all she can to have a successful pregnancy by following orders to stay on bed rest.

In her announcement, Diana told her fans, “This pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She went on to thank Bravo and Evolution for supporting her decision and understanding why she had decided to leave the show. Diana also promised fans that she would continue to share her journey to add another baby to their family.

We wish Diana a happy and healthy pregnancy!

Beverly Hills lost another Housewife during the hiatus

Lisa Rinna has also handed in her diamond, revealing last week that she would not be returning to the show after eight seasons. After a chaotic Season 12, there was much speculation if Bravo would even ask Lisa to return, but she ultimately decided to leave.

In her message, Lisa said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come!”

Regardless of how fans feel, Lisa’s particular brand of stirring the pot will be missed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.