Kyle Richards hints at RHOBH future as Season 13 comes to a close

Kyle Richards had a tough Season 13.

As the OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, most of her seasons featured arguments with her sisters and surface-level drama. Still, Season 13 saw the demise of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

Only one part of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion is left, so it’s almost time for contracts to go out for Season 14.

Andy Cohen hasn’t been brutal with Kyle during the first two parts, and we know that her relationship with Morgan Wade will be addressed in Part 3.

While we don’t know what will be said until the episode airs, it could be the make-it-or-break-it point for Kyle.

The biggest question now is whether Kyle will return for another season of RHOBH or if she will walk away as she begins a new chapter in her life.

Kyle Richards teases ‘last-minute’ decision

Over the weekend, Kyle Richards attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party.

As she walked the red carpet, Extra was on hand to ask the burning question about whether Kyle would return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a challenging Season 13.

The reality TV star said, “It’s always something I decide last-minute, sort of.”

She continued, “I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye. It’s been very challenging to navigate through that when I’m just trying to figure out my life myself.”

Will Kyle Richards return for Season 14 of RHOBH?

Kyle Richards is playing coy about what’s next regarding The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

If we had to guess, we would bet Kyle would return for at least one more season as she navigates her new life situation.

There is a lot to see; if Kyle wants to be transparent, she would show up and film with the ladies. However, should she choose to walk away, it will be interesting to see how the other women react — especially Erika Jayne.

With Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion yet to air, viewers will likely better understand how Kyle is feeling.

Let’s not forget that there is still Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix to catch up on, which will also feature the struggles between Kyle and Mauricio Umanksy.

Kyle remains in the air about her decision, but we have a hunch that she’s already made up her mind and is keeping quiet until it’s made official.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.