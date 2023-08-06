Kyle Richards stars in Morgan Wade music video, ‘Fall In Love With Me’ amid dating rumors

Kyle Richards is playing into the Morgan Wade dating rumors, and their latest project together is sure to have tongues wagging.

Kyle is the love interest in Morgan’s latest music video, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently promoted the new music on social media.

We also got a glimpse of the pair’s dynamic in a clip where they dished about how their friendship started, and the controversy surrounding their relationship.

The two became the subject of gossip when they were seen spending lots of time together–and the news of Kyle’s separation from husband Mauricio Umansky only made things worse.

Meanwhile, the two are laughing at the rumors, and the mom of four reasoned that her aim in starring in the video was to poke fun at them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, based on the comments that followed, people are not seeing the humor in that.

Kyle Richards is poking fun at the Morgan Wade dating rumors

Kyle posted a clip on Instagram from the set of Morgan’s music video, which showed the Bravo Housewife wearing a red minidress and thigh-high boots.

“I love this song and can’t wait for you to see the video (out Thursday! 👀) — this shooting day that was so fun even if I was wearing a loofah for most of it. 😂 Thank you @morganwademusic for having me be a part of this!” said the 54-year-old in her caption.

Kyle revealed that their friendship started when she first heard Morgan’s song on the radio and started to heavily listen to her music.

She later followed Morgan on Instagram, and the singer jumped into her DMs to ask why the RHOBH star had followed her. That’s how their friendship began, and since then, people have been speculating about their relationship.

“We kind of thought it would be a good idea to poke fun at that, and kind of troll the trolls a little bit,” explained Morgan.

“Well if they’re gonna talk, might as well give them something to talk about,” added Kyle.

RHOBH viewers sound off on Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

Meanwhile, Kyle and Morgan wanted to give people something to talk about and they got their wish.

“The hole you’re digging just keeps getting deeper. Ridiculous,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “The body language though 🤔 somethings a bit off with the words vs the energy. Could be Kyle is being over careful due to the marriage rumours. Who knows…”

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

“Kyle is definitely into her! She may not know it but Kyle is holding back!” speculated someone else.

Someone else said, “There’s a definite connection between them. You can see it. When are they going to announce it? 💘”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.