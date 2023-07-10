RHOBH star Kyle Richards calls out fake Morgan Wade rumor

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has had enough of the BS!

Kyle’s personal life has been one hot topic since reports of her marital problems with Mauricio Umansky made headlines last week.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle and Mauricio admitted to having a rough year but denied they are getting a divorce.

Amid speculation about her marriage has also come rumors Kyle and country singer Morgan Wade are in a relationship.

Over the weekend, a picture of Morgan and Kyle together surfaced with new allegations about them.

However, Kyle and Morgan are setting the record straight as their personal lives have become a free for all in the media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards calls out fake Morgan Wade rumor

On Sunday, Page Six shared a photo of Morgan and Kyle out in Los Angeles over the weekend. The outlet claimed Kyle was trying to hide her face in the picture.

Kyle wasted no time calling the article and assumption she was hiding a bald-faced lie. In the comments section of the Page Six Instagram Post sharing the article, Kyle popped off.

“This photo is from April when Morgan was in town performing at my [National Alliance on Mental Illness] event for RHOBH. She is not even in California. And I am not hiding my face. Please stop,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.

Morgan also showed up in the comments to deny there was any truth to this story or narrative. It turns out the singer was in Milwaukee for a concert on the day the outlet alleged the picture was taken.

“Hey @ Summerfest can you let these folks know I was playing a killer set yesterday in MILWAUKEE,” Morgan replied, which had Kylie responding with clapping emojis.

Page Six has since taken down the article and the Instagram Post.

This isn’t the first time this weekend that Kyle has shut down rumors she’s dating Morgan amid her marriage drama with Mauricio.

Kyle Richards set the record straight on Morgan Wade relationship

The paparazzi swarmed Kyle on Friday as she was leaving her house for a girls’ night out with pal Teddi Mellencamp. Kyle didn’t say much other than to clarify she and Morgan are “just good friends.”

Kyle also shut down claims that she’s single in footage obtained by TMZ. While pumping gas, Kyle reiterated that she’s not single and was like, “Come on guys,” when asked about Morgan.

It’s been a busy week for Kyle Richards since news broke that she and Mauricio Umansky have hit a rough patch. The RHOBH beauty keeps fighting back against the rumors as everything she does now is dissected.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.