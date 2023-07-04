Kyle Richards admits to ‘rough year’ but denies Mauricio Umansky divorce claims

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards acknowledged the state of her marriage following a report that she and Mauricio Umansky had split.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kyle and Mauricio were reportedly separated for months but still living together.

Before the day was over, though, the RHOBH OG took to her Instagram to set the record straight.

Kyle stated that claims about a divorce between her and Mauricio were untrue but revealed they had a rough year in their marriage, writing, “But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

She mentioned wanting to work through their issues privately, noting that they are in the public eye.

And as for rumors and speculation, Kyle asked that everyone refrain from creating “false stories” that would make a more salacious narrative. She is likely referring to the rumors about her relationship with country music star Morgan Wade, as there has been speculation about their friendship for months.

Comments were turned off, and the statement was “signed” by Kyle and Mauricio, but it’s important to note she didn’t tag her husband, and he didn’t share the same thing on his page.

Kyle Richards was spotted without Mauricio Umansky a lot

The timing of the split report and the statement released by Kyle Richards isn’t lost on us.

For nearly a year, Kyle has been working out and getting her groove back and has been seen less with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. She has combated Ozempic rumors, denying that she’s used the drug repeatedly.

It’s also important to note that after a rough season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Kyle, things may have also taken a toll on her.

Mauricio has been busy filming his Netflix show, Buying Beverly Hills, which may have played a role in spending less time with his wife. However, the couple has always shown up for galas and red carpets; they weren’t spending much time together over the last year.

What’s next for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky?

Given the timeline addressed in Kyle Richards’ statement, some of their issues may be part of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The report didn’t say the couple was divorcing, only that they were separated but still living together. Moving forward, that may change. Kyle seemed to hint they were working through their issues and said no one did anything wrong amid rumors of affairs from both parties.

Can these two work through their issues, or will there be another big divorce in the Housewives realm?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.