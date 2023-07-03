Kyle Richards sparks romance rumors with Morgan Wade amid Mauricio Umansky split

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the reality TV star and her husband of nearly three decades, Mauricio Umansky, are divorcing.

That’s right, the OG of RHOBH is reportedly on her way to being a single lady. Or is she?

For months, speculation about Kyle and Mauricio’s marital status has been rampant. Eagle-eyed fans have made countless threads on Reddit to point out clues they saw, but both had denied anything was wrong in their marriage.

And there wasn’t just speculation about a divorce. There was some concern that Kyle had begun a new relationship with someone else.

Kyle has been linked to country music star Morgan Wade.

Are Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade together?

A Reddit thread from January is where the speculation began about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the country music singer.

Morgan was spotted with Kyle all over Instagram, and there was a breakdown of other notable moments between the women, including their matching heart tattoos.

Morgan was a part of Kyle’s birthday trip with the ladies, including Teddi Mellencamp.

However, Facereality16 on Instagram set up some pretty telling highlights that look like there may be more than a friendship between the two women.

Could this be similar to the Vanderpump Rules scandal? It certainly seems that way.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy have not publicly confirmed the split

Neither Kyle Richards nor Mauricio Umansky has publicly commented on their reported split that came via a source close to the couple from Dave Quinn himself at PEOPLE.

There has been speculation for months, though they have denied it time and time again. With their annual white party serving as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale, the timing of the news was perfect. They are no longer filming; it will be months before they have to sit down at the reunion. It leaves plenty of time to get things straight and get their images in order.

Much confusion surrounding Kyle and Mauricio stems from her seemingly out-of-the-blue friendship with Morgan Wade. She has posted more photos with the country music star than her husband.

Also, Kyle getting into shape fits with a breakup diet and working on a revenge body. She has gone hard in the gym for nearly a year now, and that’s also when RHOBH fans began to question her and Mauricio’s relationship.

Whether Kyle and Morgan are a thing remains unclear, but something between Kyle and Mauricio is seemingly over after nearly three decades of marriage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.