Kyle Richards flexes for her haters after skinny pic outcry

Kyle Richards had a message for the haters, and she didn’t need to say much to make her point. Instead of words, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a photo showing off her toned arms as she flexed for the camera.

Monsters and Critics previously shared the moment when Kyle came under fire after a photo from her cast trip to Barcelona, Spain, sparked concern about her health.

The stunning brunette rocked a trendy dress for a night out with her castmates, but when a group photo showed her ribs poking out of the deep side cutouts, the internet went into overdrive.

Dorit Kemsley was the person that initially shared the photo on Instagram, and after the post became flooded with comments about Kyle, she eventually deleted the snap.

By then, though, several blogs had already reposted the image, and Kyle eventually responded to the backlash.

The mom of four assured people that she was at a healthy weight and that the concerning image was a result of her sucking in her stomach while taking the snap.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards flexes for the camera in a recent selfie

The RHOBH star posted a photo on her Instagram Story while showing off her personalized phone case as she tagged the company in her post.

But forget the phone case — although it is cute — we’re more interested in those Michelle Obama arms the OG flexed in the snap.

It seems the 54-year-old was gearing up for another one of her intense workouts as she was dressed in a sleeveless tank top and leggings.

Kyle sat on the floor while rocking a baseball cap with one arm resting on her knee as she snapped the mirror selfie.

“@kylerichards18 PHONE BY WILLOW AND SERIOUS ARM GOALS!” she captioned the post.

Kyle Richards snaps a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards and her castmates are filming Season 13

Kyle and her castmates kicked off filming for Season 13 a few months ago, and it won’t be much longer before they wrap.

We’ve learned a few things about what to expect when the show returns, and yes, Kyle will be smack dab in the middle of some marital drama. Rumors have emerged several times over the years that the Bravo Housewife and her hot hubby Mauricio Umansky were having issues, but they usually died down.

This time, however, you can expect to hear about it on the show, as Kyle’s castmates confronted her about the rumors while filming.

The pesky rumors resurfaced when she was recently caught out without her wedding ring, raising eyebrows about the state of her marriage, and we’ll see how that plays out on the show.

Meanwhile, Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton has yet to film any scenes with the cast, but we’re still holding out hope that she will make a return.

The siblings have a lot to hash out after the intense Season 12 reunion, and we want to see a happy ending for these two after all they’ve been through together.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.