Crystal Minkoff says RHOBH is halfway through filming but there’s still no sign of Kathy Hilton

It’s starting to look as if Kathy Hilton is officially done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that news might be quite disappointing for many viewers.

Crystal Minkoff recently shared an update about Season 13, which is currently filming, and she revealed that they are halfway through the process with still no sign of the Hilton family matriarch.

Crystal opened up about Kathy’s absence at an event for P.S. Arts, and interestingly, it was Kathy’s absence from another big event over the weekend that sparked the conversation.

The RHOBH cast was all in attendance at the Homeless Not Toothless Gala that was hosted by Dorit Kemsley, and the Bravo cameras were rolling as well.

However, Kathy was not there, and when asked about her absence from filming, Crystal revealed, “She hasn’t yet but we’re halfway [done filming the season] or something like that.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Crystal was also asked about Kathy’s future on the show, and she admitted, “Yeah. Here’s the thing. I don’t know.”

Has Kathy Hilton officially quit RHOBH?

Kathy Hilton was a hot topic during Crystal’s interview with RadarOnline.

She seemingly hinted that the socialite’s ongoing feud with her sister Kyle Richards is what’s keeping her away.

However, Kathy’s absence has not impacted her relationship with Crystal.

“I see Kathy off-camera so whether she’s on that’s really their thing,” she confessed. “I don’t really get involved. I hope she comes back on. I think it’d be awesome.”

Interestingly it was Kyle’s lack of involvement when Lisa Rinna made damning accusations against Kathy that put the sisters back on rocky ground.

Lisa accused Kathy of having a meltdown during their cast trip to Aspen last season, but the moment allegedly happened when the cameras were down.

Kathy denied Lisa’s claims but Lisa doubled down on them during the Season 12 reunion.

Meanwhile, Kathy expected her sister Kyle to defend her during the heated faceoff with the former soap opera star. However, that didn’t happen and the sisters had a tense interaction that was quite sad for viewers to watch.

Many were hoping for Kathy’s return so that they could try and mend their relationship, but with all the details that have been received, it seems like Kathy is done with the show for good.

However, there’s still a lot to look forward to in Season 13.

Crystal Minkoff hints at personal drama in Season 13

Crystal didn’t give any tea regarding what viewers can expect, but she at least hinted at some drama of her own.

“I’d say some of my relationships have gotten much tighter…I’m not going to talk about the drama, but I have some stuff going on right now,” she said.

It’s fine though, as her other castmates have already spilled the beans. Erica Jayne recently revealed that Kyle and Sutton had a messy moment on camera, and returning castmate Denise Richards is bringing the heat as well.

Erika and Dorit Kemsley also have some things to figure out after the Pretty Mess singer made a shady comment about her friend’s marriage. All that and hopefully a lot more will play out in Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.