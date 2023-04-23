Erika Jayne reveals which RHOBH cast members displayed the ‘messiest’ behavior on-camera

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is filming Season 13, but we’re already getting details about their on-camera behavior.

Last week, Kyle Richards admitted that her marriage has been a topic of conversation as her castmates have made the divorce rumors regarding her and her husband, Mauricio Umanksy, into a storyline.

However, Erika Jayne just spilled more tea about the new season as well.

She revealed the cast members that have displayed the messiest behavior so far, and she had an interesting revelation regarding the costar that showed the “prettiest” behavior.

The reality TV personality made the admission during a recent interview regarding her Las Vegas residency, Bet It All on Blonde, which kicks off on August 25 at the House of Blues.

While dishing about her new gig, the 51-year-old also opened up about what viewers can expect in Season 13 of RHOBH.

Erika Jayne reveals RHOBH costars that displayed the ‘prettiest’ and ‘messiest’ behavior

Erika Jayne was recently interviewed by Page Six, and she teased the upcoming season.

The Pretty Mess singer was asked to name the cast members that have displayed the prettiest and messiest behavior so far.

“The prettiest is always Garcelle ’cause she’s always so composed,” said Erika, which was an interesting response since she and Garcelle have had some heated moments.

Last season Erika found herself in hot water when she cursed at Garcelle’s 14-year-old son Jax, and the mom of three called out Erika’s behavior at the reunion. However, that was just one in a series of issues between the women.

Now though, their relationship might be taking a turn for the better, so that’s something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, Erika also revealed “the messiest” cast members so far, and that title goes to Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke.

“I think Kyle and Sutton get into it a little bit,” said Erika, who later added that returning cast member Denise Richards also got into some mess, or at least “she tried.”

Did Sutton Stracke mention Kyle Richards’s divorce rumor on camera?

Erika’s recent revelation might have just given us some clues regarding admissions from Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The OG revealed that some castmates were coming for her marriage amid recent divorce rumors. The mom of four was caught leaving the gym without her wedding ring, which sparked rumors that she and Mauricio were on the brink of divorce.

Mauricio denied the claims during a chat on Two T’s in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge and revealed that certain cast members had brought up the topic while filming.

Mauricio didn’t reveal which cast member had brought the rumor on the show. However, Erika’s recent revelation that Kyle got into it with Sutton Stracke might be a clue that the always-outspoken Sutton was the one who confronted Kyle about her marriage.

For now, it’s all just speculation, but we’ll find out for sure when the show returns.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.