Erika Jayne bringing her outrageousness to Las Vegas for Bet It All On Blonde residency — Here’s what to know

After scoring a major gig in Las Vegas following a few years of fighting legal battles, Erika Jayne feels grateful right now. She posted several promos of her outrageous performances as she prepares to bring it all to Sin City.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is finally heading back to the stage following a long hiatus after her life came crashing down in late 2020.

That’s when Erika shockingly filed for divorce from the now embattled attorney Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage.

A month later, Erika and Tom were hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling millions of dollars from clients to fund their lavish lifestyle.

That was only the beginning of many more, with Erika caught in the middle of the mounting lawsuits against Tom and his firm. He has since been disbarred and stripped of his law license.

Despite Erika proclaiming her innocence and being dismissed from at least one lawsuit so far, she still faces harsh criticism from the public.

She’s had to make drastic changes to her lifestyle since filing for divorce, but now things are turning around for the 51-year-old.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne snags Las Vegas residency

Things are starting to take a turn for the better as Erika proudly announced her latest venture on Instagram.

In a clip shared, Erika revealed that she has a Las Vegas Residency, Bet It All On Blonde.

The blonde bombshell shared snippets from her music videos and live performances as she reminded people of all the dramatics and high energy she brings to the stage.

The XXPEN$IVE singer captioned the post, “IT’S SHOWTIME BABY 🎰✨🥂🎟️❤️.”

Erika Jayne says there’s light ‘after darkness’

The Bravo Housewife also shared the promotional poster for her Las Vegas residency, which will take place at House of Blues from August 25 to December 16. The photo showed Erika in a sequin bodysuit with her blonde hair flowing down her shoulders.

She also had some emotional words as she touched on the rough time she’s experienced.

“After darkness comes light,” wrote Erika in the Instagram caption. “365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE.”

Erika shared some words of wisdom with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, saying, “To anyone who’s ever told you that something isn’t possible, that you’re not good enough, or that they don’t believe in you – DREAMS DO COME TRU.”



“I’m forever grateful for all of you who have been with me through this journey and I’m so excited to celebrate life’s moments with you starting August 25th!” she added.

Tickets for Bet It All On Blonde will go on sale Monday, April 24.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.