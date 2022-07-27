RHOBH: Erika Jayne served with $50 million lawsuit in airport lobby after Hawaiian vacation

Erika Jayne was ambushed at the airport and did not look happy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been embroiled in legal issues for over a year, and Bravo cameras have been rolling since the very beginning.

Viewers seem to be split over whether they believe Erika knew that her estranged husband, high-powered attorney Tom Girardi, was stealing money from victims he had represented in court.

Part of the multi-million dollar lawsuit against Tom, and his law firm Girardi Keese, alleges that Erika’s entertainment company, EJ Global, was created to steal money from victims’ funds to benefit Erika’s music career.

Erika has claimed on many occasions that she was not aware of any wrongdoing by Tom and that she should and will be cleared from any civil charges against her.

But regardless of her claims of innocence, Erika is still very much in the thick of it and was bombarded in the airport Friday by a process server in an attempt to present her with a new lawsuit she has been named in.

Erika was walking through the LAX airport on her way home from a lavish Hawaiian vacation with co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins when she was approached by a woman who handed her two stacks of documents.

RHOBH: Erika Jayne served with a $50 million lawsuit at LAX

Erika was exiting LAX airport Friday evening, wearing a white zip-up hoodie and matching sweatpants. She was casual with no glam, her hair in a top knot, and she wore a protective face mask. She also sported a Gucci duffle bag on her trip.

The video footage showed a woman approaching Erika, handing over two piles of bound paper, and saying, “I just wanted to give you these documents. This is a summons and complaint to serve you.” It is being reported that the lawsuit was filed by the Edelson PC law firm.

Erika took the papers from the server and exited the airport without incident.

What does this new lawsuit claim Erika Jayne did?

Edelson PC is the firm handling the plaintiff in the case against Tom Girardi, The suit has accused Erika of nine charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawful business practice, and deceit.

The suit also claimed, “Tom and Erika routinely misappropriated client settlement money to project an image of wealth and to prop up a lifestyle made for reality TV.”

The attorneys for the victims also say Erika was aware of Tom Girardi’s ploy to embezzle funds meant for them after suffering from the crash of Lion Air Flight 610, which occurred in 2018. It alleges that Erika was not just aware, but she benefited from the theft of this money, as it went directly to her opulent lifestyle and entertainment career.

Erika has not yet commented on this new lawsuit filing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.