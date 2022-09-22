RHOBH viewers react after Erika Jayne dismissed from lawsuit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is getting dragged in the court of public opinion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Erika Jayne is breathing a sigh of relief amidst her legal battles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media to share that she was dismissed from one of her many lawsuits.

This lawsuit was brought on by two attorneys attorneys, Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn, as well as their law firms.

They alleged that Girardi & Keese had agreed to split their clients’ attorneys’ fees with them after they reached a $31 million settlement in a case regarding exposure to toxic chemicals. The attorneys are seeking $900,000 in damages.

The plaintiffs claimed that Erika aided and abetted her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

According to a Los Angeles Magazine article, the judge ruled that Erika, “Had no actual knowledge” of any crimes that might have been perpetrated by Girardi & Keese or Tom.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne announces dismissal from case

Erika took to social media to share the news with her followers and nay-sayers. She did so on Twitter without adding any caption. The Los Angeles Magazine title read, “Erika Jayne Dismissed From Lawsuit Over Attorneys’ Fees”.

Erika Jayne Dismissed From Lawsuit Over Attorneys' Fees – Los Angeles Magazine https://t.co/UyRpnJuqAp Sign up for our newsletter! September 21, 2022

Viewers call out Erika’s behavior

Fans of RHOBH were quick to comment on the news Erika shared. They conveyed to the Pretty Mess performer that they are still disappointed in her actions all season long.

One viewer explained that they felt loyal to Erika in the beginning but that at some point, the reality star’s behavior made them change their mind. They wrote, “I supported you all the way but you lost me when you refuse to show empathy for victims of your husbands crimes!”

They added, “Just because [you’re] in a legal battle does not mean you can’t show compassion for them.”

Pic credit: @erikajayne/Twitter

Other fans echoed the same sentiment. One viewer wrote, “No matter how many times you’re proven innocent in a court of law it doesn’t take away that your character and the way you handled yourself is extremely flawed. Deep down you are morally bankrupt.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “Yes!” while a third one wrote, “Even if she is not seen on paper as not guilty in some of the cases, she still a horrible person I don’t want to watch.”

Pic credit: @erikajayne/Twitter

Viewers have said this repeatedly. Many of them understand Erika’s position. They admit that since she is not a lawyer and didn’t work with Tom, it’s hardly likely that she helped him commit some crimes.

However, what people are having a hard time getting behind is her lack of empathy.

Erika Jayne only cares about herself

In last week’s episode of RHOBH, Crystal Minkoff asked Erika to show compassion to the Lion Air crash victims’ families and to return the $750,000 earrings. Viewers were appalled when she replied screaming, “I don’t care about anyone else but myself!”

She also insinuated that Crystal should care about her because she knows Erika personally and not the victims.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.