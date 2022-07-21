RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais says Erika Jayne crossed a line with her son Jax

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais is not happy with Erika Jayne, and she is being very vocal about it. She says Erika crossed a line with her son Jax.

During Garcelle’s birthday party, which was featured on the show, a drunk Erika had some choice words for Garcelle’s son, Jax. The 14-year-old had come back to the table where Erika was sitting with Dorit to pick up the centerpieces for his mother.

The Pretty Mess singer told Beauvais’s son to “get the f**k out of here before you get in trouble.” She told him this multiple times even yelling as Jax moved away. Dorit tried to quiet her down while Crystal wrapped a protective arm around the shocked teenager.

Jax immediately told his mother what happened, and Garcelle walked back into her party to address Erika. She let her know she had hurt her son’s feelings with her outburst. Garcelle told her “That’s not okay.”

Erika did damage control right away, as she called Jax and apologized. Even in her drunken state, she knew she was out of line. Dorit even said in her confessional that she felt “sick to her stomach.”

The next day, during a walk with Crystal, Erika said she knew she had upset “this Haitian mama.”

Garcelle believes Erika’s comment was vicious

During an interview with Us Weekly, Garcelle said that she was hurt by Erika’s comments. She concluded, “it was vicious.”

Garcelle said the reason she signed on for the show is “because it’s not about the kids, it’s about the women.” She went on to say that it was her birthday party, and she would always have her kids there.

She would have never imagined that there could be an incident between her kids and one of the Housewives. She is not sure if she will let her kids film with them down the line. However, she did say that we would see her children whenever she is showing her home life.

Garcelle says her birthday party was the hardest to watch

The owner of the Garcelle At Home brand says she never had to deal with people talking about her kids, on the show, until now.

She confessed it was “really hard” to watch back. It’s one thing to hear what her son told her, it’s another thing to have to watch the scene.

Erika flirted with Garcelle’s oldest son

Garcelle was already upset at Erika for flirting with her oldest son Oliver. When it was brought to her attention that he was married, she told him they could do a threesome with “his baby mama.” Some fans thought this was disrespectful as she knew he had a wife and not a “baby mama.”

In the episode, Garcelle asked how many family members of hers would Erika go after. She has also been worried about Erika, saying she believes Erika is using alcohol as a coping mechanism.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out the rest of the season and a social media. As Garcelle had mentioned, she feels like there is a whole other show happening on social media between the Housewives.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.