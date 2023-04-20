Kyle Richards confirms costars are coming for her marriage this season, says ‘bring it on’

Kyle Richards is ready to face off with anyone who comes for her marriage, and that includes her castmates.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made that very clear during a recent interview where she admitted that her costars had a lot to say about her 27-year marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

Rumors have circulated about Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage several times over the years, but it has never been a storyline on the show, that is, until now.

The cast is currently filming Season 13, and the couple’s rumored divorce has already been a topic of conversation.

She addressed the rumors during an interview and revealed that these days she’s not letting the chatter affect her life like it did in previous years.

“When this stuff would come up before, I would, like, cry, and I was devastated. I mean, obviously, you don’t love that,” confessed the OG.

Kyle Richards tells her RHOBH costars to ‘bring it on’

The longtime Bravo Housewife dished about the upcoming season while chatting with Page Six and noted that when the show airs, she’ll be dealing with the divorce claims once again.

However, Kyle revealed that while she knows more “fake stories and lies” will come out when the storyline plays out in Season 13, she’s not worried.

“Now I’m more like okay, you know, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on!” said Kyle.

As for how the divorce rumors got reignited, the mom of four said, “It started up from a stupid picture of me without a ring on…I think that’s what started the whole thing.”

Kyle said she wasn’t wearing her ring because she was coming from the gym and because of the recent string of robberies, which has caused her not to flaunt her large diamond in public.

However, people read into that and assumed it meant she and Mauricio were over.

Meanwhile, Kyle confessed that her husband doesn’t let any of the divorce chatter affect him.

“He’s always unbothered,” she exclaimed.

Mauricio Umansky says his marriage to Kyle Richards is a storyline in Season 13

Mauricio addressed the divorce rumors during his appearance on Two T’s in a Pod earlier this month, hosted by RHOC star Tamra Judge and Kyle’s BFF and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp.

“One stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on The Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” revealed the Buying Beverly Hills star.

We don’t know which cast members brought up Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage on the show, but the couple did not shy away from the topic.

“Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. I mean, it is what it is,” he said on the podcast.

Mauricio opined that the rumor being brought up on the show is “so dumb” and affirmed, “We’re not getting divorced.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.