Kyle Richards was surprised to hear RHOBH divorce rumors about herself and Mauricio 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards spills the tea on the recent divorce rumors circulating about herself and husband Mauricio Umansky, 50.

The reality star spoke with Us Weekly on October 22.

Kyle divulged that she was surprised by the rumors saying the RHOBH star was getting divorced from Mauricio. The reality star said she wasn’t even aware of the rumors at first.

The divorce rumors circulated on social media and claimed the 51-year-old was recently separated and having a “hot girl summer.”

The claim did not name Kyle specifically but said that it was one of the Real Housewives living on the West Coast who was newly split from her husband.

RHOBH star learned of rumors after posting a pic

The former Little House on the Prairie actress said she became aware of the divorce rumors after posting a picture of the couple on social media while vacationing in Aspen.

Kyle told Us Weekly someone commented on the post that they were glad the divorce rumors weren’t true, surprising the couple.

“And Mauricio looked at me, and he said, ‘What are they talking about in this comment?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ We were like, ‘What?’ And then, like, a week later, people were texting me and saying, ‘I hope everything’s OK. I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said rumors about her used to upset her, but she has become more accustomed to it.

“It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me,” said Kyle. “And now, I really just like — oh, my God. I can’t believe it,” she said, adding that hearing about the most recent divorce rumors threw her for a loop because she was unaware of them.

Kyle posted sweet message to her hubby on Valentine’s Day

Kyle posted a loving message on Instagram to Mauricio on Valentine’s Day.

She wrote that she used to be upset if he forgot to get her a Valentine’s Day card or a gift because she “really looked forward” to the holiday more when she was younger.

Kyle said that she is now content to wake up with him and sip coffee. The actress also wished “everyone” a Happy Valentine’s Day.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.