Is Kathy Hilton joining RHOBH? Kyle Richards weighs in on latest Bravo casting rumor 

It looks like Kathy Hilton may be joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kathy Hilton is the older sister of Kim and Kyle Richards and the mother of pop-culture personalities Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Kyle, 51, spoke with Us Weekly on Oct. 22 while promoting Annual Mammogram Day.

When asked if her sister Kathy Hilton, 61, would be joining the show, Kyle replied, “I don’t know. I cannot … I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Kyle’s response could indicate that a deal has yet to be finalized between Bravo and Kathy, as Us Weekly reported that the socialite is currently negotiating a part-time role on the show.

The RHOBH star added that it would be fun if Kathy were to join the cast.

“I think it would be interesting and fun,” said the reality star. Kathy has appeared on the show before as a guest.

“I feel like it’d be an adventure, and people know from watching the show that we’ve gone through some rough times together, but we’re great,” she continued. “We talk every day, many times a day, and we laugh. And so, I think it’d be fun.”

Filming the sisters’ dramatic family dynamic could be a ratings’ booster for the show.

The season 1 finale had the highest ratings of that season and included a fight between Kim and Kyle Richards in the back of a limousine.

Kim tried to leave Taylor’s birthday party after being ganged up on by the other ladies. Kyle followed her to the limo, and the ladies began arguing before Kyle started screaming that Kim is an alcoholic.

The dramatic RHOBH season 1 finale garnered 4.2 million viewers.

The sisters didn’t speak for several months after the altercation, and Kim checked into rehab.

“My heart was broken, and I suffered an incredible amount of anxiety and panic attacks,” Kyle said of the argument. “Next to losing my mother, this was the most difficult time of my life.”

Kathy’s and Kyle’s husbands were once in a feud

Fans may also remember that Kathy is married to real estate mogul Rick Hilton.

Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, left the real estate firm Rick co-founded, Hilton & Hyland, to start his own real estate firm. Mauricio leaving the firm caused the men to have a falling-out.

Mauricio began his own successful real estate firm called The Agency.

Mauricio says that the men have since made up and that the families are currently getting along.

“At the end of the day, time heals everything,” said Mauricio.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.