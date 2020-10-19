RHOBH Rumors: Tori Spelling to appear in friend role as Kathy Hilton feuds with her mom Candy

Another day, another rumor about a possible new addition to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. This time it’s former Beverly Hills 90210 actress Tori Spelling who’s name is tossed into the mix.

Allegedly, Spelling would join the cast in a “friend” role instead of a full-time Housewife.

This wouldn’t be Tori’s first trek into reality TV.

In 2007, the 47-year-old joined husband Dean McDermott and their kids for their own reality show, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

Now it seems she might be stepping back into the world of reality TV with a stint on the popular Bravo franchise.

Is Tori Spelling joining RHOBH?

There are so many casting rumors going around about the show that it’s tough to separate fact from fiction.

However, a source has exclusively revealed to CELEB that the mom-of-five will indeed be a part of the cast for Season 11.

“Tori Spelling is doing Beverly Hills’ Housewives with her mom, Candy. People who have followed Tori know her relationship with her mom has been contentious for many years,” the source continued.

“Kathy Hilton – Kyle Richards‘ and Kim Richards‘ sister — is also expected to join, and she has some issues with Candy as well. Tori is expected to join in a similar vein to Kathy – specifically as a friend of the Housewives. Tori is also expected to come on as Kyle’s friend.”

Tori once said she wouldn’t join RHOBH

The actress’s name being brought up as a possible new cast member is interesting because last year, she didn’t seem too keen on the idea of joining the show.

During a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Spelling – who was born in Beverly Hills – was asked about joining RHOBH.

She told the media outlet, “I do not want to be on the Housewives. I could never do that.”

She added, “I love to watch it, and I’m friends with them. I’m just like, ‘Nope. I just wanna watch it on TV.’”

After the interview, Tori claimed that her words were misinterpreted.

The actress explained that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is actually, “One of my favorite shows, but not to be on, just to watch. As a viewer like everyone else.”

The sTORI Telling author continued, “I could never. I would get eaten alive. I am too nice and a people pleaser… to get in those fights they get into.”

It seems spelling could have changed her tune. So, let’s see if this “people pleaser” will take a swing at being a Beverly Hills Housewife!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.