Teddi Mellencamp talks being ‘blindsided’ by RHOBH firing, says her ‘heart broke’ after getting the news

Newly fired RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp has a spanking new podcast, and she’s dishing all the tea about her exit from the show.

After a rough season filled with backlash from fans, rumors started to circulate that the three-season alum was getting the ax.

However, Teddi continued to reassure her fans and followers that she had not been fired.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Turns out the rumors were true after all.

In September, the mom-of-three confirmed the news in a sad post on her social media page saying her contract was not renewed for Season 11.

What most people don’t know, however, is that Mellencamp found out about her firing the same way we all did, via the media!

Teddi says she was ‘blindsided’ by Bravo firing

During an episode of Teddi Tea Pod, the former RHOBH alum opened up to listeners, telling them exactly how she learned about her exit.

The segment, titled Teddi Tells All, was co-hosted by former Bachelor star, Bob Guiney.

During their chat, the 49-year-old explained that the Monday prior to her official firing, “My girlfriends started texting me and they’re like, ‘Hey is everything cool?’ and I’m like why?”

Her friends then said, “‘It’s all over the Daily Mail that you’re no longer a housewife’, and I was like, ‘Oh, come on!’” says Teddi.

The blonde beauty visited the website to see for herself, then sent a message to her manager, agent, and publicist soon after.

The reality tv personality shared, “Maybe, not three hours later I get the phone call. They’re like, ‘ so, your contract’s not getting renewed as a housewife.’”

Teddi responded, “You’re telling me that it’s released to the Daily Mail before me?”

The RHOBH alum says she questioned herself, “How did this happen? How did I have no idea? Of course, my heart broke because I was like, how was I blindsided by this?”

Why was Teddi fired from RHOBH?

Viewers have been calling Teddi “boring” for the past two seasons.

And even before the ALL in by Teddi creator officially shared the news, the blogs were already using this as the main reason for her firing.

However, Teddi says her portrayal during Season 10 was a “writing on the wall”, adding that some of the amazing things she filmed during the season were not shown.

“All of the things that made me a likable, redeeming human being were not shown on the seasons,” says Teddi laughingly.

She added, “I’m not blaming production or Bravo or whatever it is. But I was there to do a certain part and that part I did. But if you don’t see the other part, it’s hard to relate to the person.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.