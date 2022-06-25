Kyle Richards’ daughters and husband coming to Netlfix with Buying Beverly Hills 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky is headed to Netflix with daughters Alexia and Farrah. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Netflix is welcoming a new California-based real estate show to its ranks. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky will have a reality show of his own, featuring two of his children.

Kyle, who recently discussed leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, got fans buzzing that she was working on something else.

As it turns out, Kyle’s husband, The Agency founder Mauricio, is headed to Netflix with Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah and their second-eldest daughter Alexia.

Mauricio announced the show on social media with some promotional shots for the upcoming show. The premise for the series sounds a bit like the other alliteration title, Selling Sunset, another real-estate show on Netflix.

Mauricio shared the exciting news in an Instagram post with photos featuring himself with well-to-do clientele at a palatial Beverly Hills estate. Farrah and Alexia also appeared in the promotional shots, carrying wine glasses and wearing expensive garments.

The Instagram share featured posters for the new show, and the caption provided more details.

According to Mauricio’s caption, the show features his daughters and other talented real estate agents at The Agency.

Mauricio wrote, “I’m beyond thrilled to share that @theagencyre is arriving on Netflix in Buying Beverly Hills, coming this fall. I’ll be starring alongside my daughters, @farrahbritt and @alexiaumansky , and a talented group of agents from The Agency in Beverly Hills. Following our agents and clients, the occu-soap highlights the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for details!”

Kyle Richards talks about leaving RHOBH after Season 12

Last month during Bravo’s NBCUniversal upfronts presentation, Kyle Richards took a decidedly different tone when discussing the reality show she starred on for more than a decade.

Kyle said Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was difficult for her and could be her last.

She discussed her future on the Bravo show: “I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,’” the OG Housewife said. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

After this season wrapped, she said, “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done, I’m finished, I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.’”

Kyle shared that she was living in the moment and had not finalized her decision. She said, “I just take it day by day.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.