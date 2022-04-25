Kyle Richards goes buns out under the sun

Kyle Richards shares a swimsuit picture. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kyle Richards has had a hectic month. The trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 dropped, and it teased drama with her older sister Kathy Hilton.

Furthermore, Kyle claimed she was hurt by comments that her castmate Garcelle Beauvais made on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The former child actress seems to be taking it all in stride, literally! Kyle shared photos of her in a cheeky black swimsuit, and understandably, she got a lot of attention for her post.

Kyle Richards gets cheeky in a black swimsuit

Kyle Richards shared pictures in a black swimsuit to her social media. She included lyrics from a Gwen Stefani song to the post.

The photo offered a rear-view of the reality star as she looked into the distance with her mouth open. Her long brown hair cascaded down her back. Kyle’s black one-piece showed quite a bit of skin as she posed with one knee on a wall and the other on the ground.

She stood on her tippy-toe and arched her back slightly as her buns were on full display.

As can be imagined, Kyle’s photos made quite a stir. Commenters included her family members and fans.

She wrote in the caption, “I ain’t no hollaback girl 🗣 #thisshitisbananas.”

The husband of Kyle’s castmate, Dorit Kemsley, alerted Kyle’s husband, Mauricio in the comments. He wrote, “Think you need to go home @mumansky18.”

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

It seemed that Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah approved; she wrote “YOLO” and some approving emojis.

Kyle’s comments were overwhelmingly positive as the 53-year-old reality star made a bold choice by revealing her bathing suit body.

Kyle Richards hurt by Garcelle’s unnecessary comments

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Garcelle if Kathy was currently closer with her or Kyle. Garcelle responded to the question and said Kathy was now closer to her.

Kyle responded to Garcelle’s answer and claimed that her feelings were hurt. She continued to say that the comments were “not necessary.”

However, the feud was over before it started.

While she promoted her book, Garcelle told Page Six, “I reached out to Kyle, and I said that I was sorry for hurting her feelings about the whole Kathy of it all on Watch What Happens Live.”

Although Kyle versus Garcelle is over, there is plenty of room for more drama in Season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.