Is this Kyle Richards’ final season on RHOBH? Here’s what she said about handing in her diamond

Kyle Richards hints that this might be her last season of RHOBH. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards is one of the longest-running Housewives on Bravo, and she has been a full-time Housewife for twelve seasons. One one other Housewife has surpassed Kyle’s tenure – Vicki Gunvalson of Real Housewives of Orange County.

Kyle is the face of Bravo Housewives, and there has never been an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills without her. She is the Queen of diamond holders.

Now, with Season 13 filming on the horizon, Kyle reveals that she might not have it in her for one more season, leaving fans hanging on if she will join the cast for the next season, or if she is really done with Housewives.

Kyle said she wants peace in her life

Kyle was in NYC on Monday, representing Bravo for the NBCUniversal upfronts, and she admitted that she is contemplating that this season might be her last.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” the OG Housewife said. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Season 12 was the most difficult for her, which says a lot considering many of the early seasons focused on Kyle’s tumultuous relationship with her older sister, Kim Richards. When filming wrapped for this season, Kyle said she was definitely done with the show. “I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” she recalled. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

She did say she is leaving space for a change of heart, saying she has these kinds of feelings after every season, revealing, “I just take it day by day.”

Why was Season 2 so hard for Kyle?

Kyle didn’t elaborate on why she was having second thoughts about her status as a Housewife, but it has been widely reported that Kyle and Kathy really struggled throughout the episodes. Kathy and Kyle have had many ups and downs in their relationship, and now that Kathy is a friend of the show for a second season, their bond has gotten stronger, and the ladies have worked hard for that. But in the trailer for the new season, Kyle expresses that she feels Kathy hates her.

“My sisters and I are good right now,” Kyle revealed, adding Kim to the mix. “Obviously, we’ve had bumps in the road, but we’re blood. We always come back together.” There were rumblings of trouble among the sisters in March when both Kyle and Kim were absent from Kathy’s birthday party. Fans wondered if they were on the outs once more, but it was explained that both Kyle and Kim had prior commitments, and all was still well with the sisters.

Kyle also mentioned that most siblings do have both good and bad times over the years, but hers happens to be in the public eye with millions of fans analyzing every move they make. “They don’t have the audience observing and analyzing how and why, what happened,” Kyle explained, noting that no matter what, “we’ll always come back together.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.