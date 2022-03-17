RHOBH: Here’s why Kyle and Kim Richards didn’t attend their sister Kathy Hilton’s birthday dinner

Kyle and Kim Richards skipped their sister Kathy Hilton’s birthday party. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kathy Hilton was joined by a group of celebrity friends in celebration of her 63rd birthday at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She partied with many familiar faces, including current Housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, stylist Rachel Zoe, RHOBH guest star Faye Resnick, and singer Nick Jonas.

Notably missing, though, were her two sisters, Kim and Kyle Richards. Considering the sisters have spent years on-again and off-again, their absence has sparked rumors of trouble in paradise.

Both ladies claimed to have had previous commitments that evening which prevented them from attending the party, but fans of the show wonder if something deeper is happening within the family.

Why did Kim and Kyle miss their sisters’ birthday celebration?

Sources close to the Richards sisters say that Kyle was unable to attend because she “was filming.” The youngest of the three sisters posted a selfie to Instagram that day that featured a cameraman and two producers standing behind her, and the photo had been taken at Kyle’s home.

However, eagle-eyed internet sleuths pointed out that filming on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapped already.

Kim was absent because she had a commitment with one of her daughters, but it was unclear which of her three daughters Kim was with that evening.

The rumors of family strife intensified when it was noticed that neither Kim nor Kyle posted a social media tribute to their eldest sister for her birthday.

Despite the obvious absences of Kyle and Kim, a source told Page Six that there’s nothing bad going on between the siblings.

Before Kathy’s birthday dinner, she made headlines for reports that she was upset over the drama that happened in RHOBH‘s 12th season. After filming wrapped, it was reported it was unclear if Kathy would return to the show.

The sisters have had years of ups and downs that have played out in the public eye

Although Kathy is relatively new to Real Housewives, the relationships between her and her younger sisters have been a part of the show since Season One.

Kim and Kyle famously fought in the first seasons of RHOBH, which included the limousine scene where Kyle accused Kim of being an alcoholic. This caused a rift that has lasted years, and the series has showcased the highs and lows of their sisterhood.

Kathy and Kyle’s relationship suffered a blow when it was reported that the Hilton and Umansky families were feuding. Kyle’s husband Mauricio, who worked with Rick Hilton at Hilton & Hyland, started his own real estate firm, The Agency.

Kim left Housewives, but more grief was created when Kyle developed a scripted series based on the life of her mother, Big Kathy, called American Woman. Both Kathy and Kim were very much against the show, and did not want their late mother to be shown in a bad light.

The sisters are allegedly in a great place now, and fans hope that the rumors of problems are untrue.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.