Kathy Hilton speaks on relationship with Kyle Richards after tense moment in RHOBH Season 12 trailer

Kathy Hilton talks about her current relationship with sister Kyle Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards is the only standing OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has been a main cast member for twelve years. Each season, we’ve witnessed the intense family dynamic between Kyle and her two sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Kathy and Kim have had many ups and downs in their relationship, and now that Kathy is a friend of the show, their bond has gotten stronger, and the ladies have worked hard for that. But in the trailer for the new season, Kyle expresses that she feels Kathy hates her.

Now eldest sister Kathy is speaking out about how Season 12, which premieres next month, has impacted their connection.

Kathy said she ‘enjoys’ her sister Kyle

It seemed like the pair were feuding in the recently released trailer for Season 12. “I feel you hate me or something,” a tearful Kyle told Kathy in a conversation mediated by Lisa Rinna, where Lisa said to Kathy, “You’re not gonna get away with it.”

So are the sisters on the outs, as it appears? In an exclusive interview, Kathy sheds some light on the issues with her sister Kyle. “You know, we’re sisters and we all enjoy each other when we’re together,” Kathy said of her youngest sister. “I don’t want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone.”

She also addressed where she stands with Lisa, saying that they were still “friendly.” Kathy added, “I should not have said anything.” Fans are so curious about what Kathy said that hurt her sister so badly, but they will have to wait until the season starts, as the sisters are tight-lipped about the conflict.

This family drama is sure to be a front and center storyline this season, and when asked if Kathy would be attending the reunion, she answered, “You better believe it! Oh yeah!”

Kathy dished on her blossoming friendship with Garcelle Beauvais

Some viewers were not aware that Kathy and fellow Housewife Garcelle Beauvais have known each other for years through their work with the charity organization Race to Erase MS.

“I just think she is such an elegant sweetheart,” Kathy said of Garcelle. “We’re both working on that committee and we see each other socially and bump into each other a lot. And we already knew each other. And so that was comfortable for me on the show and at least knowing an extra person.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, Andy read a question from a fan, asking Garcelle if she and Kathy are closer than Kathy and her half-sister Kyle. “Absolutely,” Garcelle replied. Kyle was hurt by Garcelle’s response and took to Instagram to express her frustrations. Kyle said of the interview, “We are sisters. Blood. Family goes through stuff. They have known each other for 2 seasons on a reality show. Regardless, the comment was not necessary.”

Garcelle has since apologized to Kyle for hurting her with her remarks about Kathy. It appears all is well between the two – for now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.