Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Here’s everything we know so far

The Bravo cameras are currently rolling on the new season of The Housewives of Beverly Hills, and we have some tea to spill on what viewers can expect.

We’ve learned some details about the Season 13 cast lineup, as well as some storylines and disputes that will play out when the show returns.

Season 12 was a rocky one for viewers who aired their frustration about the dark turn that the show had taken.

However, the network took note of the criticism and decided to fire long-time cast member Lisa Rinna who was at the center of much controversy last season.

Newbie Diana Jenkins did not get a warm welcome from viewers after her first season, and she was also let go.

The cast includes Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, and OG Kyle Richards. There’s also a reported newbie in the mix, Annemarie Wiley.

You can also expect to see a few familiar faces including Denise Richards who was happy to return after Lisa Rinna’s Departure.

As for fan-favorite Kathy Hilton — she made it clear that she would not return with Lisa on the cast, but we’ve not seen any photos of her filming with the women so far. For now, it’s unclear if she’s coming back to sort out her family drama with her younger sister Kyle.

RHOBH Season 13 will have fun and drama

Meanwhile, Kyle has her issues to contend with this season, as her marriage will be a major storyline on the show.

Kyle is the only original cast member left on RHOBH, and over the years her marriage to Mauricio Umansky has been the subject of many rumors.

However, after she was recently caught without her wedding ring, the divorce rumors reemerged and the topic was brought up during filming.

Sutton Stracke might have been the one to question Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage on camera because Erika Jayne recently confessed that Kyle and Sutton went at it while filming.

The XXPEN$IVE singer also revealed that returning Housewife Denise Richards tried to stir up drama.

Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais also promised to bring back some fun on the show, after a dreary Season 12.

“It really feels fresh and fun. We’ll always have drama because we’re all independent, strong-minded women, but let’s have fun. It got a little too dark last season,” the actress said while on The Talk as a guest co-host.

The cast recently filmed a trip to Las Vegas and a charity gala

The RHOBH cast has already filmed at least one cast trip so far as they took a headed to Las Vegas back in March.

The women shared photos on social media clad in their cowgirl hats and boots for a good time in Sin City.

Yesterday the cast also filmed at a charity event for Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that Dorit Kemsley introduced to her castmates last season.

Kyle posted snaps of her stunning outfit and said, “The foundation really does incredible things. We were all touched by the stories that were shared. Great job @doritkemsley for bringing attention to this.”

Meanwhile, rumors are floating that there was some drama at the charity event involving newbie Annmarie Wiley.

There are also rumors that another cast trip is coming up soon, and we can’t wait to see how it all comes together in Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.