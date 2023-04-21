Denise Richards confirms return to RHOBH following Lisa Rinna’s departure

Denise Richards walked away from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons on the show.

Her first season as a diamond holder appeared to go well, but the second season was a total nightmare for the Wild Things actress.

She was questioned about her relationship with Brandi Glanville, which the latter claimed was sexual in nature. Despite denying the two were any more than platonic friends, Denise decided not to return to the show, and her friendship with Lisa Rinna was shattered in the process.

Now that Lisa is gone, Denise has given the Bravo show another shot — but it wasn’t on purpose.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills produced real friendships for Denise, and she remained close to Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke after her departure.

So, how did Denise Richards return to the Bravo show she left behind?

Denise Richards snags friend of role for RHOBH

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is filming, and Denise Richards will frequently be seen in it.

The actress confirmed her return to Variety, revealing that she will not hold a diamond for Season 13 but will be in a supporting role.

Everything happened organically when she showed up at a showing hosted by Garcelle Beauvais. She was there in an actual friend capacity, not in the friend role for the Bravo show. No one had known she was coming, so when she showed up, production was shocked.

After that, Denise sat down with production and worked something out. She told the publication, “The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.”

She was a fan favorite when she was added to the show, and many viewers were upset to see her walk away.

Why did Denise Richards leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Denise Richards appeared as a full-time Housewife during Seasons 9 and 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She had been acquainted with Brandi Glanville and Lisa Rinna, so getting on the show wasn’t hard.

However, both women ran with a story about her and Brandi, which turned into a big mess. Denise has denied over and over that she had any sexual relationship with Brandi, and that was what bubbled over and made her walk away after two seasons.

She became known for her “Bravo Bravo F***ing Bravo” comment, breaking the fourth wall while filming. It has since become iconic in the pop culture and Bravo worlds.

Denise told Variety, “When I left after my second season, I just felt as though some of the women were very toxic and they played so dirty. I understand there has to be drama, but I also think it’s fun to see women having fun, especially this age group.”

With Brandi not filming and Lisa Rinna out of the picture, it was the perfect time for Denise to make her comeback.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.