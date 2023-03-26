Is Denise Richards filming RHOBH? Here’s why fans think so

Denise Richards has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans buzzing that she just might be back to filming the hit reality TV show.

Season 13 of RHOBH is in full swing, filming for the past few weeks.

The show is going on without villainess Lisa Rinna who announced her exit in January.

Photos were shared by the cast, including a trip to Las Vegas earlier this month.

Now more pictures have the rumor mill running rampant that two former cast members are back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of those names being thrown around is Denise Richards after she appears to have filmed a scene for the upcoming Season.

Is Denise Richards returning to RHOBH?

When Lisa announced her exit, speculation began to mount that Denise would return, especially since she remained close friends with Garcelle Beauvais. It seems that theory is more fact than fiction.

Kyle Richards shared a video of her dinner party last night, and while the footage focused on her good friend Justin Sylvester, it also gave away that Denise was in attendance. Denise can be heard talking to Garcelle in the background.

Bravo cameras can also be seen indicating the party was for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Twitter account @queensofbravo reshared the footage.

That wasn’t the only recent sighting of Denise filming for the Bravo show either. A couple of weeks ago, Denise was spotted at one of Garcelle’s events where the RHOBH cameras were rolling.

@queensofbravo also caught Denise at the event, and the news has Twitter buzzing.

The 6 #RHOBH on the red carpet for Garcelle’s event. Denise Richards was there too 👀 pic.twitter.com/EO8g0VthTd — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 17, 2023

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Denise Richards’ return

According to Andy Cohen, Denise exited RHOBH after Season 10 because they couldn’t reach an agreement.

However, viewers saw Denise feud with so many cast members, with Lisa Rinna at the top of the list. A rumor Denise had an affair with Brandi Glanville led to a lot of fights and blow-ups.

The tense situation had viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills divided about Denise’s return.

One user was not happy calling Denise a “liar” and referring to her as “du*b as a box of rocks.”

I really cannot stand Denise Richards, and her return to #RHOBH makes me incredibly angry. She’s a liar, she’s wasn’t honest about her life while appearing on a REALITY SHOW, she has zero style, and she’s as du*b as a box of rocks. GET HER OFF MY SHOW. pic.twitter.com/uzrZaaIsZ7 — M. Pag Global, LLC 🇺🇦 (@TheBravoDerm) March 26, 2023

Another Twitter user wants to talk about Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers.

If Denise is back, Let’s talk about the husband #rhobh https://t.co/31zR61OFgz — baddie (@woke_stan) March 26, 2023

A Denise fan was thrilled to have the soap opera actress back in the RHOBH mix.

I might be in the minority, but I adore @DENISE_RICHARDS and I’m happy to know she’s filming scenes for #rhobh

Also bring her to #bravocon 2023, Bravo! pic.twitter.com/8Q946HzaVC — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) March 26, 2023

The wait to find out if Denise is back as a cast regular or friend of or just making random appearances will be awhile. Since filming just started, Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills likely won’t hit Bravo until later this year or even early 2024.

What do you think of Denise filming for RHOBH again?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.