Andy Cohen opens up about Denise Richards’ exit from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Denise Richards’ exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was something we saw coming a mile away.

But apparently, it came as a surprise for Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen.

Denise has had a very rough time during her second season on the show.

After former RHOBH alum, Brandi Glanville came on the scene and dropped a bomb on the cast, things took an unfortunate turn for the actress.

Brandi alleges that she had an affair with Denise, who is currently married to Aaron Phypers. The 49-year-old denies the allegations telling her castmates that she barely even knows Brandi.

However, after Brandi revealed a year’s worth of messages between her and Denise, the ladies sided with Glanville.

But despite the obvious discrepancies, the Wild Things actress stuck to her story.

Andy talks about Denise’s exit

Part one of the recently aired Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion was quite brutal as the women confronted Denise about the Brandi Glanville rumor.

By the time Part 2 aired last week, it was revealed that the mom-of-three would not be returning to the show next season.

Now, Bravo exec Andy Cohen is speaking out after the news broke, and apparently he’s not very happy to see her go.

During an interview on People TVs Reality Check, he shared, “I’m just upset that we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season, I’m kind of living in that sadness. We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal.”

The Watch What Happens Live host also gave his opinion on why he thinks Denise refused to discuss the Brandi Glanville alleged affair.

“She has a family and kids,” said Andy. “Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

Denise announced her exit last week

Denise reportedly tried to prevent the network from airing the footage by sending cease and desist orders to Bravo producers and Brandi.

Nonetheless, Bravo kept the footage, and the scandal played out!

It seems Denise had one strategy in mind- deny, deny, deny, or walk out instead of confronting things head-on.

This frustrated her castmates, and along with a few other bones the ladies had to pick with the blonde beauty this season, it was all too much.

It wasn’t a major surprise when a rep for the actress announced her departure.

Hey, if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that if you have secrets that you don’t want to get out, then don’t do reality TV.

Part 3 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs on Wednesday, September 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.