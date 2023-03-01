Garcelle Beauvais teases ‘fresh and fun’ RHOBH Season 13 after Lisa Rinna’s exit

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has finally begun filming, and Garcelle Beauvais has teased what it’s like without her drama-filled former co-star Lisa Rinna.

Lisa kicked off 2023 with the news she was leaving RHOBH after eight seasons on the hit Bravo show.

Since then, the rumor mill has been buzzing about who will replace Lisa, with Kyle Richards throwing Chrissy Teigen’s name into the mix.

Erika Jayne has declared that Lisa’s the GOAT and can’t be replaced.

However, Garcelle’s got a different point of view on the show without Lisa, including how it feels to be filming without the soap opera star.

This week Garcelle has been heavily promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie Black Girl Missing, but she has also been asked about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais calls Season 13 ‘fresh and fun’

Speaking with E! News, Garcelle admitted that Lisa’s absence has brought a different dynamic to the show. It turns out the dark drama-filled vibe from Season 12 is gone.

“It really feels fresh and fun. We’ll always have drama because we’re all independent, strong-minded women, but let’s have fun. It got a little too dark last season,” Garcelle revealed to the news outlet.

The ladies have had a couple of opportunities for Garcelle to form her thoughts on the new season.

Last week she used Instagram to share a picture of the RHOBH ladies back together, filming the show. Kyle, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle were all at lunch.

Later Dorit shared a carousel of photos from the same event, which was revealed to be held at her house.

Over the weekend, Kyle and Crystal revealed the cast didn’t let the rainy Los Angeles weather stop them from celebrating Crystal’s 40th birthday. Once again, all the ladies were there.

No new cast members were spotted at either event or at least included in any social media shares.

Lisa recently was a guest co-host on The Talk, where she declared that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “might be a little boring” without her — the Days of our Lives alum also teased that she isn’t ruling out a return either.

Garcelle had some thoughts on Lisa’s words, wondering, “If she left on her own, why does she care what we’re doing?” before adding, “Just move on.” Despite her clap back, Garcelle did give Lisa props for coming on the show and doing her thing.

The simple fact is that change is always a good thing, according to Garcelle. She also made it clear none of the Real Housewives are “bigger than the franchise.”

Lisa Rinna has always stirred the pot on RHOBH, so it will be interesting to see what the show will be like without her. Garcelle Beauvais, for one, seems to be enjoying the new dynamic.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.