Did Kyle Richards just hint at drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It seems so, but you can judge for yourselves.

The OG recently shared a glamorous photo online, clad in a strapless, orange dress with a sheer panel in the front.

The outfit featured crystals around the bust, and Kyle upped the glam factor with long diamond earrings and silver platform heels.

She styled her long brown hair in a half-updo with spiral curls flowing down her back.

The OG struck a stylish pose on her staircase with one hand on her hip as she gave a sly smile to the camera.

However, while it was the stunning outfit that first caught our attention, it was Kyle’s caption that had us do a double-take.

“I’d rather be a lonely lion than a popular sheep 🦁,” she wrote.

We know that the RHOBH cast is currently filming Season 13, so Kyle’s caption might be a hint about where she stands with the other women.

Her once close friend Lisa Rinna is now gone, and things were rocky between her and Erika Jayne after the tense Season 12 reunion.

Furthermore, Kyle and her sister Kathy Hilton have not reconciled since their dramatic blowout, so she also has that family dynamic to contend with.

Cast member Garcelle Beauvais recently teased a more fresh and fun season, but based on Kyle’s caption, she’s experiencing quite the opposite.

Meanwhile, Kyle is dealing with even more drama online.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards gets called out for being too thin

The Bravo Housewives has already denied claims that she’s been taking the controversial medication, Ozempic after sporting a thinner frame in recent weeks.

However, her post is garnering lots of criticism, with some still accusing the mom of four of using the diabetic drug to lose weight.

“Think Kyle has been taking a popular drug for diabetics. Lost all your womanly curves!” wrote one commenter.

“I see the popular diabetes drug that Hollywood is using helped you and Erika lose weight,” said someone else.

Another Instagram user said, “She is taking weight loss medication injections.”

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Other people in the comments also bashed Kyle for getting too thin.

One person asked, “So when is thin TOO thin? Sorry…the skin and bones look is exactly why kids who look up to you have eating disorders.”

“Please chill with the weight loss it’s looking unhealthy,” added someone else.

Another commenter wrote, “Wow!! Way too thin! Is this what fame does! So sad.”

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards is glowing thanks to Our Self Skin

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has glowing skin thanks to a new serum by Our Self Skin.

Kyle promoted the new product on Instagram and showed a bottle of the HA+ replenishing serum.

“I’ve only been using this for a week but my skin already looks and feels so much better! Smoother and definitely less lines,” said Kyle.

The patent pending serum is designed to hydrate, firm, moisturize, and visibly recover volume in the skin, and It boasts subtopical firming technology that delivers potent HA+ complex into the skin.

“it’s beyond me how this works but their technology is incredible,” confessed Kyle.

The product comes in two sizes; the 15ml retails for $145 and the 30ml for $260.

The Real Housewives of Beverly is currently on hiatus on Bravo.