Nicollette Sheridan wants to know how desperate RHOBH fans are for her to join

Actress Nicollette Sheridan wants to know just how badly The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans want her to join the show after Lisa Rinna’s exit.

The rumor mill has been buzzing about who will join Season 13 of RHOBH and who will come in to replace Lisa as the villain.

Nicollette’s name has been thrown around over the years as a possible cast member.

However, Andy Cohen made it clear in the past Nicollette would never be asked to be on the show as long as Lisa was a cast member.

The reason, of course, is that the Desperate Housewives alum was married to Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

Now that Lisa has exited the series, does it mean actress Nicollette could be her replacement?

The actress is testing out fan interest in her getting a diamond.

Nicollette Sheridan asks how desperate RHOBH fans are for her to join the show

Taking to Twitter, Nicollette put up a poll to get a read on whether The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans really wanted her to become a cast member.

“Knocking at my door…how desperate are y’all 🤠 to have me? 😜 @BravoTV @Andy #RHOBH,” she tweeted.

As of this writing, the poll was 65.8% of RHOBH fans are desperate for her to join, while 34.2% are not desperate. Based on the tweet, it looks like the poll should end sometime today.

The comments section was filled with replies supporting the poll too.

One was praying for it to happen.

literally me answering this poll let alone getting you on housewives pic.twitter.com/EqtyVlQoNM — matthew allen loves cupcakes with jellybeans- (@matthew46956757) March 12, 2023

Another called Nicollette the queen and declared they were “beyond desperate” for her to have a diamond.

Beyond desperate. We don’t deserve. But we need you Queen 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gbGXFlhCuD — 🫧O_miCa🏳️‍🌈 (@mc_O_miCa) March 12, 2023

A different user wrote, “girl you have no idea how desperate we are,” along with a video of all the drama surrounding Lisa, Harry, and Nicollette.

girl you have no idea how desperate we are pic.twitter.com/1CTSVh10c7 — simran (@ediescarrington) March 12, 2023

Speaking of that drama, there’s more than just an end of a marriage and a man to Nicolette and Lisa’s feuding.

What is Nicollette Sheridan and Lisa Rinna’s beef?

As mentioned above, Nicollette was married to Harry from 1991 – 1992 before he moved on and married Lisa in 1997.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa alluded to Nicollette cheating on Harry with singer Michael Bolton. Lisa shared the story a couple of times, even declaring she once thanked Michael because his actions gave Lisa her life with Harry and their girls.

The Dynasty alum used Twitter to debunk Lisa’s accusations and call the story fake news.

FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv https://t.co/OFJzjje57d — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 23, 2019

It was Harry’s turn to speak his mind as he called Nicollette a liar and slammed her for cheating on him right after his mother died. Nicollette hit back at him to defend herself once again.

There’s no question that having Nicollette Sheridan on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would have been much juicier with Lisa Rinna at the same time, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting Nicollette to join the show.

Filming for Season 13 of RHOBH is in full swing, with Erika Jayne recently sharing a teaser of the cast trip to Las Vegas with the cast getting their cowgirl vibe on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1 – 12 are streaming on Peacock.