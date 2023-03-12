The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne got her cowgirl vibe on with a little twist.

Erika’s fashion A-game was on point as she and the rest of the RHOBH ladies took on Las Vegas.

The blonde beauty proved that even when she’s trying to keep her style casual, Erika’s still on fire.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Erika showed off one of her fashionista looks for the girl’s trip.

Erika rocked a white cowboy hat with fringe on it and paired it with a long-sleeved denim jumpsuit which she had unbuttoned to reveal a low cut black top, likely a tank top.

She had her nails perfectly manicured with her makeup also looking fabulous as she opted for a mix of glam and natural.

Erika posed for the shot with the cameras rolling, as they are visible in the background of an IG post that Erika captioned, “Denim and diamonds tonight 💎.”

Erika Jayne and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast hit up Las Vegas

Along with her close-up shot, Erika also shared a full-on look at her cowgirl Vegas attire. Erika again used Instagram to reveal her look, but this time it was a group shot and a video.

The Pretty Mess singer posted a video of her with Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Erika set to Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like A Woman! It’s clear all the women knew the assignment, looking fabulous country style.

The footage reveals Erika’s full denim outfit, showing that it hugged her curves in all the right places.

Erika kept the caption simple, writing, “Vegas #denimanddiamonds.”

Kyle also took to Instagram to tease the girls’ trip and the same night out as Erika. Instead of a video, though, Kyle opted for two pictures of the women ready for some Vegas fun.

“What happens in Vegas …,” Kyle captioned photos.

Erika Jayne teases next business venture

Although filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in full swing, that doesn’t mean Erika isn’t focused on other projects. While walking the red carpet at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Awards, Erika teased her next business venture.

“I can’t tell you a lot other than…” she told E! News before turning to entertainment lawyer Dina LaPolt to ask what details they could give.

The lawyer revealed, “It’s gonna be in Las Vegas, and it’s gonna be amazing. It’s going to feature Erika and it’s going to be original and we’re building it.”

Erika Jayne isn’t spilling more details on her next business venture, but it certainly sounds like it could be a Las Vegas residency of some sort. After all, Erika has released a few songs, and she enjoys putting on a show or production.

This teaser comes hot on the heels of Erika indicating she’s ready to write another book and tell all.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.