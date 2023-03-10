The RHOBH cast get stylish in Las Vegas as they film Season 13

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been filming Season 13 in full swing, and Kyle Richards just posted a photo from their recent cast trip.

The women headed to Las Vegas for a fun time and looked stunning while dressed in their cowgirl attire.

It seems they are all getting along now that Lisa Rinna is out of the picture, as they appeared quite cozy in the snaps.

The first image showed the entire crew posing for the photo, seemingly in their swanky hotel, and the next photo featured Kyle, Dorit, Garcelle, and Crystal striking another pose.

The stylish cast looked uniformed in their cowgirl hats and boots as Kyle rocked leather shorts and a denim jacket for the night out.

“What happens in Vegas …” Kyle captioned the post.

Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley are all back for another season, minus Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins.

Meanwhile, we haven’t seen any signs of Kathy Hilton quite yet, but filming has only just started, so there’s still hope that the fan favorite will return for another season as a friend — especially now that Lisa Rinna has exited the show.

The two women had a tumultuous fae off last season, and the Hilton family matriarch made it clear that she wanted Lisa off the show, or else she would not return.

Now that Lisa is gone, let’s see if Kathy makes a return amid tensions between her and Kyle Richards. The sisters had a rocky season and will have a lot to hash out, hopefully with the Bravo cameras rolling.

Meanwhile, here’s what we can expect in the new season.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais teases Season 13

Garcelle Beauvais recently spoke with PEOPLE and gave a little tease about what’s to come when the show returns.

She shared that in Season 13 they will “get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can.”

However, the actress assured people that the show will not be without its share of drama as well.

“There’s gonna be drama. So I’m looking forward to it,” said Garcelle. “We just started filming.”

Will there be any new faces for Season 13?

With six full-time cast members already in tow, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is certainly not starved for new additions, but there are two spaces to fill now that Lisa and Diana are gone.

If it were up to Garcelle, she would bring back OG Lisa Vanderpump, and that would certainly stir things up.

However, it’s doubtful that the Vanderump Rules star will ever return, unless maybe for a short cameo with Garcelle. Who knows!

As for throwing some new faces in the mix, so far, we haven’t heard any rumors about that, but Bravo could very well have some surprises in store for us.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.