RHOBH viewers concerned for Kyle Richards after seeing latest group photo from cast trip in Spain

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is enjoying their trip to Barcelona, Spain while filming Season 13, but a group photo from their recent night out is sparking concern for Kyle Richards.

The photo showed the OG nestled between her cast mates, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and newbie Annmarie Wiley.

There was no sign of Erika Jayne in the photo, but don’t worry, she’s definitely in the mix as well.

Meanwhile, it’s Kyle that people are now worried about — as the snap didn’t exactly show her in the best light — and they quickly commented on the photo, with many airing concerns.

Kyle has kicked up her workout routine and has lost weight since we saw her on Season 12.

Her transformation has even sparked rumors that she’s among the celebrities using the controversial medication Ozempic to lose weight.

However, she has already hit back at those claims, calling them “offensive.” She credits her fit and slimmed-down frame to hard work, but some people are saying that maybe Kyle needs to slow her roll.

Kyle Richards’ latest photo sparks concern from RHOBH fans

Dorit Kemsley had no idea about the drama she would cause by posting an innocent group photo, taken with her castmates in Spain.

The women all looked gorgeous in their fancy garbs, but it’s not exactly Kyle’s fashion choice that’s sparking concern–although it did play a part.

The 54-year-old opted for a black and white dress with deep side cutouts, the problem is that you can see her ribs.

Now, maybe it was the way she posed in the first photo — seemingly sucking in her stomach — that caused her ribs to poke out. You’ll notice that in the second slide, she looks more relaxed and her ribs don’t look so pronounced.

Meanwhile, people are sounding off in the comment section of Dorit’s post, and it’s not good, as you can imagine.

RHOBH viewers sound off on Kyle Richards

Dorit’s Instagram post has already racked up over 1300 comments but people are not talking about the Beverly Beach founder. Instead, it’s Kyle that everyone has zoomed in on, with most of the comments centered on their concern for her slender frame.

“Anyone else concerned for Kyle?” wrote one commenter.

“Kyle!!!!! what is going on?!?!” added someone else.

One Instagram user exclaimed, “Kyles ribs. Yikes.”

Another person opined that “Kyle needs an intervention 😮.”

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Many other commenters expressed similar sentiments after seeing the photo.

“Oh @kylerichards18 what are you doing to yourself?” questioned one critic.

“The ribs on show is quite shocking. She obviously thinks it’s an attractive look wearing that dress. It really isn’t,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Another critic also commented, “No Kyle looks unhealthy.”

What do you think of Kyle’s photo? Was it just a bad angle or is it time for the RHOBH star to take a pause from working out? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.