Kyle Richards hits back at ‘offensive’ Ozempic rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has once again denied using the diabetes-turned-diet drug Ozempic to achieve her recent weight loss.

Originally designed to treat Type 2 diabetes, Ozempic and similar drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro have recently gained off-label popularity for their weight-loss benefits.

Celebs from Khloe Kardashian to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider – who referred to Ozempic as an “eating disorder in a needle” in an Instagram comment – have spoken out against the trend on social media.

Even Bravo boss Andy Cohen has weighed in on Ozempic, taking to Twitter last fall to point out that “everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter.”

Last month, when Kyle debuted her newly slimmed-down figure in an Instagram bikini shot, fans quickly started speculating that she might be on the drug. Though she insisted multiple times that the weight loss was natural, rumors have continued to swirl.

Now, the reality star has issued yet another denial, slamming the Ozempic rumors as “offensive” and “frustrating.”

Kyle Richards denies Ozempic rumors: ‘Never heard of it’

On Wednesday, Kyle told Page Six she was “surprised” by all the speculation, as she hadn’t even known about the drug’s existence until after she’d lost the weight.

“I had never heard of it,” Kyle told the outlet, explaining that she had “already lost weight” by the time she learned about Ozempic, so the rumors were “really frustrating.”

Kyle explained that she had lost the weight the good old-fashioned way – by eating healthier and working out – and wanted to serve as a role model for others to do the same.

“What I don’t want to get lost in this,” the reality star said, “is that I want to be able to inspire people.”

Kyle revealed that she had stopped drinking alcohol “almost seven months ago” and had cut unhealthy foods out of her diet, adding that she no longer eats “sugar, pizza, donuts, carbs.”

She also said she had been exercising for two hours every day.

“I’d rather be inspiring than [have] people making up stories about me,” the Halloween actress said.

Kyle Richards weighs in on Ozempic shortage

Speaking with the outlet, Kyle insisted that she had “never tried” Ozempic or any other diabetes-turned-diet drug, adding that taking such a medication when others might need it more would be “irresponsible.”

In recent months, people taking Ozempic or similar drugs to manage their Type 2 diabetes have struggled to fill their prescriptions.

Partly because of their weight loss benefits, demand for such drugs has soared, exacerbating global supply chain issues and leading to a shortage.

“Hearing that diabetics can’t even get their hands on it,” Kyle told the outlet, “it would be extremely irresponsible to do that, so it’s extra offensive to me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.