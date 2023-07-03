Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are ‘separated’ as RHOBH divorce rumors heat up

In shocking, or maybe for some people, not so-shocking news, Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky are calling it quits on their 27-year marriage.

There have been lots of rumors floating around about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star’s close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

People have been speculating that the two women are more than friends as they have been seen spending a lot of time together in recent months.

While this is still just speculation for now, there’s no speculating that Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage is on the rocks.

That would explain why Kyle hasn’t posted any photos with her husband on social media in such a long time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the couple has faced breakup rumors, but they have continued to deny that there were any issues in their marriage.

RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have separated

It looks like the rumors are true as a source close to the couple recently confirmed to PEOPLE that Kyle and Mauricio are over after 27 years together.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” revealed the insider. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Meanwhile, cameras are still rolling on Season 13 of RHOBH, and we already know that Kyle and Mauricio’s marital woes will be discussed.

Back in April, Monsters and Critics reported that Kyle faced off with her castmates who she claimed were coming for her marriage on the show.

The mom of four told TMZ that she was not phased by the ongoing breakup rumors or about the fact that her castmates chose to bring up the topic on camera.

“Now I’m more like okay, you know, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on!” said Kyle.

The latest rumors about Kyle and Mauricio emerged when the Bravo star was seen out and about without her wedding ring. However, Kyle explained that she was coming from the gym and didn’t want to flaunt the large diamond in public.

Mauricio Umansky recently denied claims of trouble in his marriage to Kyle Richards

Mauricio also addressed the breakup rumors on an episode of Two Ts in a Pod and aired his disdain that Kyle’s costars would bring up their marriage.

“One stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on The Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” said the Buying Beverly Hills star.

He continued, “Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. I mean, it is what it is.”

Mauricio said there was no truth to the rumors which he called “so dumb” and he also made it known, “We’re not getting divorced.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.